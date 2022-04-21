From my front porch here in Roopville, the good Lord will see fit to paint a sunrise tapestry, hues of oranges, purples, reds, something I could never do in my mind or with the best Crayolas.
Saturdays are the best, amidst the lingering smell of a fresh cup of 8 O’clock. Just enough that you forget you are downwind from chicken houses. Times like these set my mind adrift — in reverie.
Always carry a Conway Twitty tune, Dad said, as he stood over my left shoulder. We were outside the Victorian-era Noble-McCaa-Butler House in Anniston, two hours before I married Myra Beth. My Paw-Paw, seated to my right on the tailgate of my Uncle Rickey’s grey Ford Ranger, chewin’ a Tampa Nugget, added something about my Granny’s cathead biscuits and his eternal love for her. You see, she had passed the year prior.
Back to Conway. Once, my Mama allowed Dad to get his hair permed like Conway’s. You read that true.
Allowed by Mom, the perm for Dad.
I vaguely recall some tittle-tattle among the little, white-haired ladies in the church about this supposed impropriety, Dad’s place on Mt. View’s deacon board perhaps in peril. It was fleeting. Sunday dinner prayer quick — both perm and tittle-tattle.
Later, I told Mama about Dad’s marriage advice to me on Conway. She rolled her eyes. I suspect somewhere between Hello Darlin’ and I Can’t See Me Without You, Mama knew. She said Dad was right about a good Conway song, but not to tell him. Why? Because, it’ll probably make him think the sun comes up just to hear him crow.
Then there were my Granny’s homemade catheads. I can still see her hands kneading the dough. Dollops of buttermilk, flour, always White Lily, Rolled out and cut with a Pet Milk can, the end dripped a Wesson oil golden. No recipe. That was akin to blasphemy. One does not need the red-back hymnal to sing Amazing Grace. I can still taste them. Love served hot on a Chinet plate, slathered in freshly churned butter from a reused Country Crock bowl. I knew what Paw-Paw was getting at.
They’re all gone now. The passage of time can be the harshest counselor. Myra Beth and I celebrated our 22nd anniversary in March. We have two beautiful daughters. Sometimes love is Conway Twitty. Sometimes it’s cathead biscuits.
Take it from my Dad and Paw-Paw.
