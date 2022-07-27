The Community Foundation of West Georgia has announced the survey results following a community-wide event, On the Table, earlier this year. A total of 435 people in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties participated in the event.
According to Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation, the purpose of the event was to bring people to the table to let their voices be heard. On the Table 2022 took place all over the participating counties all throughout the day on Feb. 9.
This was the first time this event was hosted. Jones has plans to repeat the event next February.
“There was no set agenda, just an opportunity for people to talk and share. It was a great time for people to discuss and learn from each other,” Jones said.
The table hosts were provided with a table host guide to help facilitate the conversations and there were open ended questions that helped to start the conversations, per Jones.
After the event, participants were emailed a survey covering the topics discussed during their conversations. For those participants without an email, a paper copy was provided. The survey showed that 91% of respondents felt an attachment to their community, per a press release.
The top three issues from the survey are economic issues and poverty, education and youth development, and housing and homelessness, according to the press release.
“The survey was available in English and Spanish. The purpose of the survey was to get feedback on the event and learn more about the conversations that took place,” Jones said.
People in the community now can apply for “conversation to action” mini-grants. Applicants must have participated in On the Table and must live in Carroll, Haralson or Heard counties, according to the press release.
Grants will be awarded in amounts up to $1,000. Applicants do not have to be a nonprofit or an organization to apply for this grant. The Foundation has $10,000 set aside to fund the grants. The application is open on their website, www.cfwg.net.
“The Foundation wanted to help move conversations to action. We didn't want a lack of funds to be a barrier for the participants to make their ideas a reality. The small grants enable them to have the funds to address an issue that was discussed at their table. The grant recipient does not have to be an established nonprofit. We are looking for great ideas from individuals, families, groups, etcetera,” Jones said.
On the Table’s format featured the gathering of community members of all ages, perspectives, and backgrounds for conversations in small groups. Participants had an opportunity to discuss things that they love about their community, as well as things that they wish could be better.
“These conversations are inspiring new ways to work together to make our communities stronger,” Jones said. “On the Table provided a setting for residents to collaboratively build and maintain strong, safe and dynamic communities.”
The Community Foundation’s mission is to unleash the potential of the region, uniting people in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties to tackle persistent critical challenges and mobilizing resources to transform lives, according to the press release.
Since its founding in 2002, the Foundation has helped individuals and organizations provide more than $104 million of support for nonprofits and community betterment initiatives, per the press release.
It currently holds more than $100 million in about 200 donor-advised, field of interest and designated funds.
