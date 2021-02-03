Villa Ricans who support their local economy might get a cash reward.
The "Love the Locals" program sponsored by Villa Rica Main Street encourages local residents to show their support for local businesses by spending their shopping and food dollars here. If they do, they can enter a contest for a chance to win $250, and the business will win a matching amount.
“We’re excited to announce Villa Rica Main Street’s next shop small/local initiative in 2021 with our “Love the Locals” campaign that will run the entire month of February." the Main Street office said in an email.
"When you support a small business you support someone’s dream. Small business is the backbone of every community, and we know that every small purchase makes a big difference.”
The Main Street staff will be around town to drop off some entry forms to help folks get started.
All people have to do is to shop at any local business in downtown Villa Rica, or any Main Street Business member during the month of February. Then, staple your receipt to the entry form.
The entries can be placed into the white dropbox next to the door of the temporary location of the Main Street office at the Villa Rica Library, or mailed to 106 Temple St.
A random drawing will determine the winner. The shopper will win $250 and so will the business on the winning receipt. The Main Street office said there is no limit on the number of entries and the winners will be announced March 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.