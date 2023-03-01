Don’t be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. ~Philippians 4:6&7.

If you can memorize these verses, they will have been given a home in your heart and hopefully, you will remember to hand all your worries over to Jesus the next time fear threatens to take over. Then you will thank the Lord for the promise of your peace if you turn to Him in prayer and with thanksgiving. If you want true peace, it’s not found in positive thinking, or absence of conflict, or good feelings, but from knowing that God is in control. If you want to worry less, then pray more.

