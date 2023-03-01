Don’t be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. ~Philippians 4:6&7.
If you can memorize these verses, they will have been given a home in your heart and hopefully, you will remember to hand all your worries over to Jesus the next time fear threatens to take over. Then you will thank the Lord for the promise of your peace if you turn to Him in prayer and with thanksgiving. If you want true peace, it’s not found in positive thinking, or absence of conflict, or good feelings, but from knowing that God is in control. If you want to worry less, then pray more.
If you are going through some things and feeling like all hope is gone, read these scriptures that God says: Joshua 1:5b & 9, "I will stand by you." Hebrews 13:6, "I will help you through." Isaiah 40:29, "He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak." Revelation 21:4, "I will dry your eyes." Deuteronomy 3:22, "I will fight your fight." Psalm 63:8, "I will hold you tight and won't let go."
This is about the two choices life gives every person; either you sit, sulk, and dwell on how unfair life is to you, or you could try to figure out how to make the bad situation work in your favor. When you first wake up each morning, before you do anything, contemplate for at least 30 seconds. Remind yourself how lucky you are. Don’t wait to see how you feel that morning, because you’re not going to feel good; you’re going to feel groggy and tired! Just decide and say to yourself, "I’m going to give it everything I’ve got, to make this day a beautiful day. I’m going to be kind to everyone I meet. I’m going to be gentle and sweet to everyone, even if they hate me. I love my life and I look forward to today.” Every day, before you get out of bed, remind yourself like this. It’s a great way to start the day, to protect against the "weeds" of negative thoughts. Always think positive and most of all, be grateful.
