Dominique Conteh

Dominique Conteh was sworn in as the Carroll County NAACP branch's first woman president of the organization. 

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

The Carroll County NAACP appointed a new president over the weekend making history by appointing the first woman to hold the seat.

On Jan. 7, the NAACP Carroll County branch installed its first woman president, Dominique Conteh, to chair the nation’s oldest civil rights organization. Conteh stepped into the historical light as a “beacon of experience” succeeding long-term, former branch president, James Stock.

