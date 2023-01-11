The Carroll County NAACP appointed a new president over the weekend making history by appointing the first woman to hold the seat.
On Jan. 7, the NAACP Carroll County branch installed its first woman president, Dominique Conteh, to chair the nation’s oldest civil rights organization. Conteh stepped into the historical light as a “beacon of experience” succeeding long-term, former branch president, James Stock.
“In addition, I would like to thank the membership and the executive committee for placing your confidence and trust in me to serve as your next president. I accept this important role as president of the local branch. This is a responsibility that I do not take lightly and I will faithfully represent the best interest of the branch,” Conteh said in a Facebook post on NAACP Carroll County Branch page.
Conteh was born in St. Petersburg, Fla. into a military family with her formal years being spent in Wiesbaden, Germany, experiencing expansive global travel and eclectic cultures. She currently resides in Villa Rica, where she is a “loving, dedicated” mother of two sons, ages 16 and 2.
At the age of 18, she joined the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and served one year, becoming a “proud veteran.” Conteh later received her bachelor’s of arts degree in criminal justice with a concentration in law enforcement and a bachelor’s of science degree in political science from North Carolina Central University.
Conteh decided to further her education and earned a maser;s degree in human behavioral from Valparaiso University and doctoral ABD (all but dissertation) from Chicago School of professional psychology. Currently, Conteh transforms the lives of students as a professor and department chair at Georgia Military College.
Her 25 years of public service, civic and community involvement includes membership of the Order of Eastern Star and former NAACP Carroll County Branch Political Action Chair.
Conteh’s historical appointment was unencumbered due to her experience as Political Action Chair along with a passion for leadership and relentless advocacy for the citizens of Carroll County. Her objectives are “strong and unwavering” for the future of the organization.
“I want to be a leader who gives back, inspires members to be active in the community and challenges them to participate in leadership roles in their prospective communities for the betterment of the organization. More importantly, it will be the focus of the organization to assist residents with voter registration, criminal justice reform, diverse representation in the school system and member recruitment,” Conteh said.
