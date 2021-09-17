Contasta Henry, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 30, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, at noon at House of Praise International, 2152 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday Sept. 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be livestreamed via Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Facebook page. Use the following link to access the service at the service time: https://www.facebook.com/profile.ph
p?id=100005288295583.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
