During Monday night’s work session of the Carroll County Board of Education, Assistant Superintendent Terry Jones gave updates on several construction projects throughout the district.
Jones started with an update on site work on the new track and football field at Temple Middle School with concessions which he said in his report "has been completed."
"Contractors are planning to apply the last layer on the track once the asphalt has completely cured," Jones reported.
This project is a SPLOST VI project.
At Temple High, contractors are working on the punch list for the concessions and dressing facility. Irrigation is currently being installed on the band practice field. Jones noted that the "sod should be down on the field by the end of November, then contractors will begin work on the new parking lot."
This project is a SPLOST V project.
The good news at Central High, Jones said, is that contractors will finish up the gym floor within the week.
"They are currently working on grading, putting in curbs and laying asphalt outside of the gym," Jones said. "This project should be wrapped up by the end of November."
This project is a SPLOST VI project.
Structural steel & bar joist are near completion at Mt. Zion Middle School. Jones reported that contractors are currently working on the metal roof decking. Jones also said brick masons are laying the interior block walls for the gymnasium. Completion of the new gymnasium, a SPLOST VI project, is scheduled for the spring of 2022.
At Bowdon High School, Jones said contractors are currently putting up structural steel and bar joist on the new addition at Bowdon High. "They are also laying the block exterior walls and roughing in the plumbing," Jones said. "On the band room addition, contractors are installing the ramp on the loading dock. The new front wing is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2022."
This is a SPLOST VI project.
The brick work on the classroom addition at Villa Rica Elementary has been completed, Jones said. "Windows are scheduled to be on site by the end of November. Contractors are currently working on painting the interior of the classroom addition and bricking the connector hall."
Jones said that completion of this SPLOST VI project is scheduled for the summer of 2022.
J&R Construction is working to get the contracts and permits issued for the Providence Elementary project.
"They are getting security fencing and silt fencing up and identifying the construction entrance," Jones said.
This SPLOST V project is scheduled to be completed by the Fall of 2022, according to Jones.
Proposals were submitted and reviewed for the renovation project at Sharp Creek Elementary on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Proposals are due for the classroom and cafeteria addition at Sandhill Elementary in early December. The district will be prepared to make a recommendation to the board at the December Board Meeting.
Jones reported the lighting contractor is planning to start on the lighting upgrade to the middle school and high school gyms, as well as cafeteria’s with vaulted ceilings by the end of November.
