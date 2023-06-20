A busy agenda for the Carroll County Schools Board of Education's work session for June held Monday night included the final public hearing regarding the school system's Fiscal Year 2024 budget that officially begins July 1.
Also, the work session included a review by board members of annual agreements and contracts with several governmental entities that are up for renewal and an update on the various facility construction and renovation projects underway throughout the school system.
Among the list of items placed on the consent agenda for tonight's June 22 regular board meeting will be a vote on the final adoption of the Carroll County School System's proposed budget of $237,600,674 for 2023-2024 that was tentatively approved by the board in May.
Also included on the board agenda will be the recognition of several students, teachers and groups for accomplishments in recent district and state competitions.
Thursday night's meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board office located at 164 Independence Drive in Carrollton.
At Monday's board work session, the following items were noted:
FACILITIES UPDATE
Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Support Services Terry Jones presented the following updates on current construction and renovation work that is underway, in addition to future projects:
Central Elementary- Contractors have completed the CMU walls for the three-classroom addition and will start on laying the CMU for the cafeteria addition this week. The ceiling grid and ceiling tile is being replaced in the existing cafeteria and kitchen areas prior to painting and replacing flooring. Replacement of the roof on one of the existing classroom buildings has begun and will be completed prior to Open House. This project is funded through state capital outlay, SPLOST VI funds and General Fund dollars.
Glanton-Hindsman Elementary- The reroofing of an existing classroom wing at Glanton-Hindsman is nearing completion. Contractors should finish up the last section of the roof this week. This project is covered through General Fund dollars.
Ithica Elementary- The fixtures have been set in the restroom batteries on the six-classroom addition. All of the millwork has been installed along with the HVAC Systems for the addition. Contractors placed gravel on the new access road around the back of the new addition and will lay asphalt later this week. Contractors got the 100% inspection done this week and will start on a punch list prior to closing this project out over the next couple of weeks. This is a SPLOST V Project.
Sand Hill Elementary- The rough grading has been completed on the three lane car rider addition. They should have it to final grade this week, then they will add the gravel base later this week prior to pouring the asphalt. This project is covered through General Fund dollars.
Temple Middle- The slab was poured for the classroom addition last week and contractors will be working on the CMU interior and exterior walls this week. On the renovation of the existing classroom building, contractors are taking out the tile in the front lobby and cafeteria this week. The installation of the new bard units for the classrooms was completed last week along with the new resinous flooring in the restroom batteries. All of the classrooms have been painted and the ceilings will be replaced in the restroom batteries and gym lobby this week. This project is being funded through the state capital outlay and SPLOST V funds.
HVAC Projects at BHS, THS, & VRHS- The units for the HVAC projects at Bowdon, Temple and Villa Rica high schools have been installed and contractors will be finishing up this project within the next couple of weeks. This project is covered through General Fund dollars.
PROJECTS PLANNED FOR 2023-24
Jones also presented to the board the following information regarding planned projects scheduled for 2023-24:
Bay Springs Classroom Addition and Multi-Purpose Building- Preliminary drawings have been completed and should be submitted to the Department of Education (DOE) for approval later this week. Check-Set Drawings are scheduled to be submitted in July and Final Drawings submitted to the DOE the first part of August. Bids are scheduled for September with Board approval at the September Board Meeting.
Central High Classroom and Cafeteria Addition- Preliminary drawings were submitted to the DOE for approval in early June. Check-set drawings should be ready in July with Final Drawings being submitted to the DOE for approval in August. Bids are due in September and will be presented to the Board for approval at the September Board Meeting.
Villa Rica High Classroom and Cafeteria Addition- Preliminary drawings have been submitted and approved by the DOE. Check-set drawings are scheduled to be submitted in July with Final Drawings being submitted to the DOE for approval in August. Bids will be submitted in September and the Board will be asked to approve the contractor for this project at the Board Meeting in September.
Operations Center- Work is ongoing to create a plan for construction of the road and renovation of two existing buildings that will house the school system's Transportation Department. A firm plan for moving forward is expected to be presented at the Board Work Session in July.
Also during Monday work session, several items were approved by the board for placement on the consent agenda at Thursday's regular June board meeting. Annual agreements and contracts includes Perkins V Local Plan Application, West Georgia Regional Library PLAY Card Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support Agreement, KidsPeace Agreement, FY23 Fundraising Requests, School Nutrition Vendors, Family Connections Contract, Willowbrooke MOU and West Georgia Technical College Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).
