The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening and outside of the zoning hearings there were four other items on the agenda.
Three of the items were laid out in the consent agenda, which included a Memorandum of Agreement and Grant of Temporary Right of Way for Chattahoochee Camp and Paddle Trail, the National Prescription Opioid Litigation and potential repairs to Fire Station 7. The consent agenda was passed unanimously.
The only other item was the selection of Construction Manager at Risk for the new County Administration Building to be located at 423 College Street.
The Memorandum of Agreement and Grant of Temporary Right of Way for Chattahoochee Camp and Paddle Trail was presented at the work session March 2 by Parks Director Ben Skipper. The agreement between Carroll County and the Trust for Public Land would be for construction of certain amenities at McIntosh Reserve such as restrooms and showers costing around $150,000. The project will be completed in house but the county will be reimbursed for the project. Thursday it was agreed by the Board of Commissioners to place the item on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
The second item was the National Prescription Opioid Litigation that was talked about by County Attorney Stacey Blackmon during the work session. The discussion was an opportunity for the Board of Commissioners to decide whether or not they would participate in the national settlements with Teva, Allergan, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS concerning the National Prescription Opioid Litigation. During the work session, Commissioner Ernie Reynolds said, “The chairman and I both were at the Fentanyl Summit [Thursday] and it was very enlightening. Secondly, in many respects we are facing this opioid and fentanyl crisis and it just tears at your heart.”
Chuck Barnwell addressed the repairs needed at Fire Station 7 including leaking problems leading to health and safety concerns. Fire Station Seven is located at 250 Bowdon Junction Road, Carrollton. The expenditure would amount to $27,105 and be directed to Barrett & Associated, LLC.
The last item was the selection of the Construction Manager at Risk for the new County Administration Building off of College Street. The decision from the Board of Commissioners was to not approve or deny any of the three potential candidates at this moment despite a committee that interviewed potential candidates and gave their own ratings and scores. The members of the committee vote 7-0 in favor of scheduling and conducting their own interviews with each of the three candidates.
