The Carroll County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening and outside of the zoning hearings there were four other items on the agenda.

Three of the items were laid out in the consent agenda, which included a Memorandum of Agreement and Grant of Temporary Right of Way for Chattahoochee Camp and Paddle Trail, the National Prescription Opioid Litigation and potential repairs to Fire Station 7. The consent agenda was passed unanimously.

