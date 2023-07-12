The Villa Rica City Council had a busy day on Tuesday beginning with a lengthy work session.
With no June meeting, Mayor Gil McDougal, brought in the 23 consent agenda items beginning with the November 2023 election qualification.
City Clerk Theresa Campbell requested the council host the qualifying and early voting dates for the general election that will be held Nov. 7, 2023. Located at city hall, the qualifying dates will be Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 to Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with one hour off for lunch at noon. Early voting will be set up three weeks ahead of time with Villa Rica hosting the last week. This will begin Oct. 30, 2023 to Nov. 3, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Powell Park.
The second item consisted of a proposed PILOT agreement with the housing authority. This agreement was previously approved as it relates to phase one of this ongoing project. The new request is in reference to phase two. This will consist of the increase in new apartments being constructed.
Along with the construction of the new units at Walton Trails in phase two, the abandonment and donation of Walnut Drive, an existing city street, was requested. The county tax assessor has already converted this from a city street to part of the apartment complex However, upon approval from the council makes it official.
The settlement of opioid litigation with Publix, consent agenda item four, is a continuation of the council’s participation with groups in cities and counties throughout Georgia associated with opioid litigation. Attorneys are settling cases, and currently entering into a settlement agreement with Publix Corporation, who is willing to pay a sum of money. The approval of this settlement allows the city to receive a portion of the share.
David Mecklin, City Attorney, also presented the two parts of the approval of the intergovernmental agreement with Carroll County. Last Thursday, July 6, Carroll County approved the draft agreement. First, after failing to initially reach an agreement with the county, another agreement was drafted similar to the agreement with the Carroll County school board contributing part of tax revenue after becoming part of the East Part Tax Allocation District (TAD). The second part included a list of items the city is willing to do in exchange for the construction of the Carroll County Fire Station planning to be built in Villa Rica.
The council then moved to discuss community development items presented by Nyree Simpson, Licensing Specialist. A change of contact for the alcohol permit of Sequoia Golf Mirror Lake LLC was requested after undergoing staff changes.
Item 7 consisted of the structural inspection of 315 Main Street. After visual inspection of brick lintel, it was revealed this buildng could possibly fall over and injure a civilian. The staff requested an approval of $1,750 for a Texas structural engineer company to come and inspect the facility and provide a second opinion.
New appointments to the Downtown Development Authority were included in consent items 8 and 9. The DDA requested two members be appointed to the board, serving a four-year term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2027. Michael Young, a previous employee at the DDA, was also requested to be reappointed after he expressed interest to continue his position after his term expired.
Regarding workers compensation, Human Resources Generalist, Tiffany Jenkins, requested a renewal in workers compensation with Bitco. A summary was provided detailing the current year’s coverage, limits, payrolls used for rating and information on pricing compared to last year. Human Resources requested a renewal in workers compensation with Bitco for the period of June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024. An amount limited to $154,881 was mentioned as Bitco has reduced their premiums at a steady rate and is willing to underwrite them though some departments are considered hazardous.
For the month of July, Parks and Recreation staff requested the department to be able to participate the whole month of July and appoint a new recreation advisory commission for consent item 11 and 12. This new self-employed and VR applicant was recognized as a possible “great addition to the Parks and Recreation team.”
Three consent items, No. 13-15 were discussed in reference to new additions to the police department. Two flock cameras were requested to assist in investigations with cases such as criminal and missing person reports. This will be placed around different roadways to help capture tags on vehicles.
Another five cameras as well as K-9s were also requested to assist in investigations. The first two were proposed to be equipped by Aug. 18 at a discounted price using the leftover money from the training fund while the remaining five will be purchased with a $15,000 grant approved prior to Aug. 18.
Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour also proposed to purchase K-9 with training funds including a 12-week handler course for the officer and continued education and training for one year after possession of the dog.
Utilities Director, John Bain, presented consent agenda item 16 for the West Plant Control Module Replacement. A fund to cover the quote of $21,769 was requested to purchase the control module to help gain a better control of one of the three 100-horsepower pumps at West Plant Inplant Pump Station.
On consent Item No. 17, City Manager Tom Barber requested the resurfacing of two GDOT Park n Ride Lots.
“The reality is doing nothing here is unacceptable,” said McDougal. “In the long term it makes it a better proposition for the city.”
The cost will be $262,872 with GDOT reimbursing 70% and the city paying 30%.
Improvements to Punkintown Road and Shoreline Parkway were also discussed. This area is in need of improvements in roadways such as turn lanes, traffic lights and paving.
A proposal to engage Falcon to redesign the intersection of Mirror Lake Connector and Cleghorn Street was Item 19 to create a re-design that improves traffic, and increases safety measures.
Consent item 20 consisted of The HRC modifying the ADA ramp at the courthouse. The ramp ends facing east into the road causing a possible injury for someone who may be using a wheelchair going down the ramp. Barber requested to ratify the redesign costing $5,400 to insert a landing and right to turn so the ramp would end in front of the building instead of the side.
A request for the removal of the traffic light at Mirror Lake Boulevard and Punkintown Intersection was also in review. In replacement a wooden pole temporary light will be placed due to a rock formation protruding out of the ground under the electric lines, causing a lack of equipment to get over the rock.
Barber also requested to ratify an agreement with Falcon Design for a Cultural Resource Survey as part of the road design. As a new requirement this addition will cost $13,000 to get the wetland permit in order to cross a creek.
McDougal ended the consent agenda portion discussing a design of a sidewalk crossing on West Montgomery. This design will allow better access to the north side pavement to get up the hill to the railroad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.