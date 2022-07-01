The Carroll County Board of Commissioners held their monthly work session on Thursday afternoon to discuss and consider items for the consent agenda for their regular scheduled meeting.
All commissioners were present except District 6 Commissioner George Chambers.
Stephanie Wagner, planner for Three Rivers Regional Commission, gave a presentation regarding an updated transit development plan that Carroll County must have to keep funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Currently, Carroll County does not have an updated transit development plan, which is common in Georgia, according to Wagner.
GDOT released a guidebook on what they are expecting to be included in the transit development plan due to many counties needing an updated plan, per Wagner. The purpose of the guidebook is to create consistent local plans, involve stakeholders and align with their vision statement.
Carroll County has been making efforts to create a transit development plan starting with the Stakeholder Committee which consists of representatives of the business and non-profit community.
The county also assessed the needs of transportation by looking at current and future trends including demographics, socioeconomics, land use and existing transit.
District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller said he was not comfortable adding this item to the consent agenda, so this will be an item in the business section at the next regular commissioners meeting which allows for more discussion and time for review.
The Georgia Indigent Defense Services Agreement is between the public defender’s office and the county to enter into an agreement to implement the provisions of the Georgia Indigent Defense Act of 2003.
This contract is updated each year and will appear on the consent agenda for the next meeting.
The Parks Department asked the commissioners to purchase a tractor and mower for the department at a total price of $134,100, according to the RFP. The commissioners agreed to have this item on the consent agenda.
Recreation Department Director Thad Ferguson asked for permission to construct a new multi purpose field to be paid for by SPLOST funds. The start up price for this project is $513,100. The commissioners agreed for this item to be on the consent agenda.
The solid waste department is considering two agreements, one with ETC of Georgia and the other with Waste Industries Atlanta. During the meeting, Jacqueline Dost, solid waste manager, said that the contracts will be prepared and ready for discussion by the next regular meeting.
Carroll County fire rescue is considering the purchase of a half ton pickup truck, but Chief Chuck Barnwell was not able to be present to discuss the request. This will be discussed at the next regular meeting as well.
According to District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance, the city of Villa Rica has received the intergovernmental agreement that was discussed at the commissioners special called meeting last week, but there has not been any updates on whether they plan to accept or not.
The items discussed during the work session will be voted on during the next regular commissioners meeting scheduled for July 12 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.