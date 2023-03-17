Connor Michael Cook, age 16 of Graham, Ala., passed away on Thursday evening, March 16, 2023. He was born May 12, 2006 in Carrollton, Ga, the son of Chris Cook and Lydia Barr Cook.
Connor was an 11th grader and was a faithful member of Herren’s Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar, hunting, fishing, playing video games, photography and spending time with friends and family, especially his big brother, Tyler.
Connor was welcomed into Heaven by his maternal grandfather, Steve Barr, and great-grandparents, L. J. & Becky Reeps and Bud Cook.
In addition to his parents, Chris and Lydia Cook, Connor leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Tyler Cook; maternal grandmother, Melba Barr; paternal grandparents, Mike Cook and Wayne and Sherry Reynolds; and paternal great-grandmother, Tommie Cook.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2 P.M. at Southern Hills Christian Church with Minister Corey Jones and Bro. Cisco Baldizon officiating.
Interment will follow in Happy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Tracy Cook, Jason Cook, Kyle Cook, Jason Raburn, Jack Hood, Dylan Hood, Chace Wheeler, and Reese Blankenship. Seated as honorary pallbearers will be: Dylan & Logan Grance, Maverick & Charleigh Bell, Josiah Danie & Abigail Esser, Rynlee Cook, Kade Raburn, Olivia & Sophie Cook, and Tyler & Hunter Smith.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Connor’s home church, Herren’s Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 19486 County Rd. 82, Woodland, Ala. 36280.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
