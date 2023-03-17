Connor Michael Cook

Connor Michael Cook, age 16 of Graham, Ala., passed away on Thursday evening, March 16, 2023. He was born May 12, 2006 in Carrollton, Ga, the son of Chris Cook and Lydia Barr Cook.

Connor was an 11th grader and was a faithful member of Herren’s Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar, hunting, fishing, playing video games, photography and spending time with friends and family, especially his big brother, Tyler.

