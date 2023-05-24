Mrs. Connie Ann Tims, age 53, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born in Villa Rica on Wednesday, March 4, 1970. Mrs. Tims was the daughter of the late, Asa Tims, Jr. and the late, Mary Grace (Ledbetter) Tims. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tims is preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Junior Tims and Billy Ray “Sally” Tims and by her sisters, Helen Roberts and Mary Joyce Lewis.

Mrs. Tims was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was known for her big heart and helping others in need. Connie enjoyed going to yard sales, looking for discounts, and cooking for everyone. Above all, Connie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

Service information

May 25
Visitation
Thursday, May 25, 2023
5:00PM-9:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service
421 Sage St.
Temple, GA 30179
