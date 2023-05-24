Mrs. Connie Ann Tims, age 53, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born in Villa Rica on Wednesday, March 4, 1970. Mrs. Tims was the daughter of the late, Asa Tims, Jr. and the late, Mary Grace (Ledbetter) Tims. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tims is preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Junior Tims and Billy Ray “Sally” Tims and by her sisters, Helen Roberts and Mary Joyce Lewis.
Mrs. Tims was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was known for her big heart and helping others in need. Connie enjoyed going to yard sales, looking for discounts, and cooking for everyone. Above all, Connie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Hugate of Temple; her sons and their fiancée’s, Cody Prater and Beth Duke of Oxford, Alabama and Chase McAlpin and Sabrina Holley of Tallapoosa; her daughter and fiancé, Nikie Prater and Daniel Fernandez of Temple; her brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Betty Tims of Temple; her grandchildren, Coltin Prater, Makinley Prater, James Wright, Ashley Wright, Ava Prater, Macie McAlpin, Ryder McAlpin, Maddie Holley, Kaylee Holley, Emma Holley, David “Bubba” Hackney, Kylie Hackney, Skyler Clouse, and Amberly Wilbanks. Mrs. Tims is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 5-9 p.m.
In accordance with Mrs. Tims’ wishes, she will be cremated following the visitation.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
