According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, if weather permits, crews will continue resurfacing the State Route 166 Connector from US 27/ SR 1 to SR 166. The work will be focused on the westbound shoulders and side streets.
That work will be in a time window of Saturday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
Crews will be working on the westbound shoulders and side streets of the SR 166 connector between US 27/SR 1 and SR 166
According to t press release GDOT is advising motorists to “expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.