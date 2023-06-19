The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday June 17, 2023 that Deputy Shaniah Conn passed away after a heroic battle with cancer.
The release from CCSO described Conn’s passion and strength saying, “Deputy Conn served her community with pride and was one of the strongest women we all had the pleasure to know. She was a fighter to the end.”
Conn began her career at Carroll County E-911 in May 2014 where she worked as a telecommunicator/dispatcher. In 2018, Conn was promoted to a trainer within the dispatch center and in October 2018 was transferred to the jail division of the Sheriff’s Office. In 2020, Conn graduated mandate school where she became a certified peace officer and served as a deputy sheriff until her passing.
She is survived by children, Haylee Conn, Paige Conn, Carter Conn, Wyatt Conn; parents, Tim and Regina Bennett; boyfriend, Ty Reed; sisters, Jessica Knipl, Kimberly Bills; brothers, Jackie Holshouser, David Holshouser, Scott Bennett; grandfather, Clyde Patterson; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Patricia Robinson, Pink and Ruby Shelnutt, John and Bessie Bennett and cousin, Cullie Denney.
The visitation for Conn will be on June 20, and the funeral will be on June 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church before she is buried at Rotherwood Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Whitesburg.
