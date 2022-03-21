U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition in Georgia’s Third District. This district-wide art contest encourages all interested high school students to submit original artwork for Congressional recognition in the United States Capitol.
“If you are a high school student interested in demonstrating your artistic ability, I encourage you to submit an original piece for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition,” Ferguson said. “These pieces by young people throughout our district offer an exciting glimpse into the future of American art, and every time I walk through the U.S. Capitol tunnels, I’m proud to see a part of Georgia displayed in the halls of Congress. Our community’s talent is second to none, and I cannot wait to see this year’s submissions.”
All high school students residing in Georgia’s Third Congressional District are eligible and encouraged to enter. Entries, including paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints, must be submitted digitally to Jessica Eck at Jessica.Eck@mail.house.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29th, 2022 for consideration. The online submission must include a single entry as well as a completed Student Information & Release Form.
The overall first-place entry will represent Georgia’s Third District for one year in the United States Capitol Building. Full submission guidelines can be found on Congressman Ferguson’s website.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in with the nationwide competition.
