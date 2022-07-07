The city of Carrollton Fire Department hosted a Confined Space Rescue Technician course for 22 firefighters throughout the West Georgia area on June 27-30.
The course, taught over four ten-hour days, consisted of classroom lecture, presentations on the use of Confined Space equipment, and numerous scenarios consisting of both vertical and horizontal rescues, according to Captain Brian Shadrix, Carrollton Fire Training and Safety Officer.
Participants were not only from Carrollton Fire, but Haralson County, Bremen, Rome/Floyd County and Carroll County Fire as well.
The training took place at the Carrollton/Carroll County Public Safety Training Center located off Lovvorn Road behind the University of West Georgia stadium.
One scenario in particular stages a firefighter participating in an underground storm drain rescue scenario and is attempting to make contact with the patient to assess their condition, which could occur from someone doing sewer system work, for example.
Some of the equipment used for Confined Space Rescue is a supplied air breathing apparatus (SABA), ConSpace hardwire communications equipment, and a LSP Halfback for patient packaging and removal.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, "Confined space" means a space that "is large enough and so configured that an employee can bodily enter and perform assigned work, and has limited or restricted means for entry or exit (for example, tanks, vessels, silos, storage bins, hoppers, vaults, and pits are spaces that may have limited means of entry.) and is not designed for continuous employee occupancy."
"Confined Spaces are not limited to underground storm drains and utility vaults. Many confined spaces are located throughout the city including industrial complexes, water treatment plants, chemical production, and others. Our goal for this class was to train more Firefighters to assist with these types of emergencies. Currently, the Carrollton Fire Department has 28 Firefighters trained to this level," Shadrix said.
The training is a yearly requirement of firefighters.
