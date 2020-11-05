The statue of a Confederate soldier atop a monument on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse was removed by workers Thursday.
The statue was moved to the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, which is housed in the old courthouse in downtown Douglasville.
There were just a few onlookers as workers detached the statue and lowered it into a flatbed truck for transport around noon.
While the Board of Commissioners voted in August to move the monument, no date was given on when it would be moved and there was no advance notice given about the work being done Thursday.
The BOC voted 4-0 to move the statue after receiving a two-page resolution from the Georgia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in support of moving it. It was the United Daughters of the Confederacy who paid for the statue to be erected in 1914 at the courthouse. The Daughters of the Confederacy retained ownership of it, according to the resolution the BOC passed.
In July, the organization wrote in support of moving the monument, acknowledging that such memorials “have become objects of controversy and societal division.”
The statue was moved to the current courthouse in 1998 when it opened on the corner of Hospital Drive and Dorris Road.
The county agreed to pay for the cost of moving the statue. The exact cost for the work was not immediately known.
Douglas County historian and Douglas County Sentinel columnist Lisa Cooper said the soldier depicted in the statue is anonymous and not based on a specific soldier.
Several Confederate monuments around Georgia and the nation have been moved this year in conjunction with rising awareness of past racial injustice, as well as ongoing incidents involving the deaths of unarmed Black people, such as those of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.
Triana Arnold James, the president of Georgia National Organization for Women, held a press conference in July in front of the statue in a “call to action” for residents to petition county commissioners to remove it.
“I felt the need to speak out on this issue,” James said at the time. “Douglas County is a very diverse county. It is not like it used to be in 1914 or 1998. Because the county is very diverse and has pretty good representation, it needs to be removed. The Confederacy represented a very bad time. This statute should be taken down.”
