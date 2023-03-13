A Carroll County jury took just a half hour to find Andrew James Conard guilty on Monday for his role in the murder of Barbara Gibson.
The charges Conard faced include Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Home invasion, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. The prosecution was led by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jep Bendinger
Judge John Simpson gave Conard his sentencing immediately following the verdict. Conard will face the max sentence he could have potentially received, three consecutive life sentences, plus 20 years without the possibility of parole.
On May 9, 2020, Conard shot Gibson 11 times and proceeded to take $300 worth of jewelry, trail mix, belt buckles, toothbrushes, a bag of sugar, and a sewing machine with the help of his girlfriend Amanda Sperry.
During the state’s closing arguments, Coweta Judicial Circuit prosecutor Jep Bendinger centered his final points around the quote, “greed over everything else.”
Bendinger, who prosecuted the case along with Senior Assistant District Attorney Lara Todd and Assistant District Attorney Caley McDonald, said there is no explanation for what took place May 9, 2020, outside of greed.
The prosecutor recapped the testimonies of every witness that spoke over the week-long trial and the evidence they provided that points toward Conard. Over the course of the trial people close to Gibson, those close to both Sperry and Conard, expert witnesses and Sperry herself gave her testimony to the jury.
Attorney Arnold Ragas gave the closing argument for the defense saying to the jury, “Today’s the day that you do the hard part. Today is the day that you look at that man. You look at that man. Today is the day you look at that devil worshiping, woman beating, gambling addict and say ‘I don’t like you, but it doesn’t matter.’... Today is the day you do the hard part because you have to look at those things and even if you believe those things you say, ‘devil worshiping woman beating, gambling addict I don’t like you but you didn’t do it.’”
Ragas attempted to convince the jury that Sperry was the only one involved in the murder of Gibson and Conard was just working on the farm.
After a lunch break and 30 minutes of deliberating amongst the jury, they returned with a guilty verdict. A close family friend, Dan Craven, gave the victim impact statement to Simpson and Conard on behalf of the family prior to the sentencing. Craven’s mother used to spend Saturday evening with Gibson but was not at the home May 9, 2020, because Gibson was working on Mother’s Day gifts for the families in the area.
According to a release by the prosecutor's office after the verdict was issued, the evidence showed that on the evening of May 9, 2020, 83-year-old Barbara Gibson was in her home preparing to take Mother's Day gifts to friends and neighbors in Burwell At approximately 6:00 p.m., Conard and co-defendant Amanda Sperry arrived at Ms. Gibson's home with the intention to rob her. Conard pulled his vehicle in into Gibson's carport, exited the vehicle, knocked on Gibson's door, and then shot her multiple times immediately after she answered. Conard and Sperry left the residence, only to return a short time later to steal various items of property from Ms. Gibson, to include jewelry, her wallet, and Ms. Gibson's sewing machine. The defendants then fled.
Prosecutors said in the release that the Carroll County Sheriff's Office "launched one of the most extensive investigations in Carroll County history," led by Investigator Nick Miller.
"Using novel and cutting edge techniques, Sperry and Conard were identified as the suspects in Ms. Gibson’s murder. Investigators located the murder weapon and several items of Gibson's property inside the residence of the defendants," the release stated.
Investigators also learned that the defendants spent much of their money on methamphetamine, scratch-off lottery tickets, and video poker.
Authorities say in early May of 2020, Sperry was caught stealing lottery tickets and cash from her employer and "without another source of income to fund their vices, Conard and Sperry decided to rob citizens of Carroll County. For three days prior to the murder, the couple drove around the County targeting elderly persons in rural areas. Their motive was robbery and they sought citizens that might be alone, isolated, and unable to fight back. The evidence at trial showed that they targeted Ms. Gibson for exactly this reason."
After her arrest, Sperry confessed to her role in the case. She agreed to testify in the trial of Conard in exchange for a 60-year sentence, with the first 40 years to serve in prison.
Prosecutors say her testimony in the trial of Conard played a substantial role in Conard's conviction.
"I commend the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for their great work on this case," said Coweta Judicial District Attorney Herb Cranford. "We appreciate the service of the Carroll County jurors that acted as fact finders in this trial. By holding the Defendant accountable for this senseless and excessive murder, the DA’s office believes justice has been served and that our community is a safer place as a result."
