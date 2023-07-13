I passed through security a few weeks ago at the Atlanta airport, and all I could think about was the movie Elf.

The climax of the movie occurs when the Central Park Rangers crest the horizon and chase both Buddy the Elf and Santa Claus himself. The mounted policemen, harboring a grudge against Santa since he put them on the naughty list years ago, are always shown in shadowy outlines. The Rangers are undeniably mysterious and menacing, an intentional decision made by Director Jon Favreau to liken them to the Ring Wraiths from Lord of the Rings.