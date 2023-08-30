The Carroll County Community Theatre will bring a version of the classic 1930 film treatment of Mary Shelley’s chilling masterpiece, Frankenstein, to life onstage at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, September 14 – 17.

“I enjoy a good monster movie,” said Carrollton Center for the Arts Manager Tim Chapman. “But having the opportunity to watch a classic story like Frankenstein unfold on stage is a completely different experience. This show is calling all monster lovers out early before Halloween to see this story brought to life.”