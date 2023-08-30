The Carroll County Community Theatre will bring a version of the classic 1930 film treatment of Mary Shelley’s chilling masterpiece, Frankenstein, to life onstage at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, September 14 – 17.
“I enjoy a good monster movie,” said Carrollton Center for the Arts Manager Tim Chapman. “But having the opportunity to watch a classic story like Frankenstein unfold on stage is a completely different experience. This show is calling all monster lovers out early before Halloween to see this story brought to life.”
This live production of the film version of Frankenstein features all the classic elements such as the stone-walled lab, angry villagers and a deadly creature and adds greater depth of character and a new love story.
“This production is something Carroll County has never seen,” said the show’s director, Dana Rampy. “Imagine yourself watching an old classic horror movie – that’s what we’re striving for – and I believe you’ll be delightfully surprised by the results. The secret to a good show is the cast and crew and I’m not boasting when I say we have found the perfect fit for ours."
This production of Frankenstein 1930 is sponsored by Eleanor Hoomes.
Tickets for the performance are $15 for adults, $10 for youth and are on sale at the center’s box office or online at carrolltonarts.com.
