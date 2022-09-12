"The Miracle Worker" set for Sept. 16-18 at the Carrollton Center for the Arts

Madison Norton (left) as Annie Sullivan and Eden Giese as Helen Keller will star in the Community Theatre's production of "The Miracle Worker" scheduled at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, Sept. 16-18.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

The Carroll County Community Theatre’s production of The Miracle Worker brings the true story of Helen Keller to the Center for the Arts stage, Sept. 16-18.

“Our local cast is the best cast I have seen perform this moving production,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “Our director, Cindi Winstead, has captured what Helen Keller, her family and her teacher, Annie Sullivan, must have experienced leading up to her discovery of language through the use of her hands.”

Trending Videos