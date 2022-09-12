The Carroll County Community Theatre’s production of The Miracle Worker brings the true story of Helen Keller to the Center for the Arts stage, Sept. 16-18.
“Our local cast is the best cast I have seen perform this moving production,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “Our director, Cindi Winstead, has captured what Helen Keller, her family and her teacher, Annie Sullivan, must have experienced leading up to her discovery of language through the use of her hands.”
Keller was born in 1880 in northern Alabama and lost both her sight and hearing at the age of 19 months. Through her teacher, Anne Sullivan, she learned to use sign language to emerge from a soundless, sightless world to become an author, activist and the first deaf and blind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree.
“I am so fortunate to be directing The Miracle Worker,” said the show’s director, Cindi Winstead. “I believe our talented cast’s interpretations of these fascinating characters will delight audiences. The culture clash between Northern progressive Annie and Southern traditionalist Captain Keller provides both laughter and fireworks and the sacrifice of Helen’s mother, Kate, is heartbreaking. The audience will cheer for Helen as she finally makes the mental leap to language.”
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama St.
This performance is sponsored by Tillman Eye Center.
