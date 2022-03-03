I’ve a feeling we’re not reading about Kansas anymore.
We’re not even flying somewhere over the rainbow. No longer does one travel by dirt road to reach Kansas either. All one has to do is leave Adamson Square in Carrollton, pass through Burwell and eventually hang a left on Melear Road to reach the community.
Kansas is situated a few miles from Buncombe and within walking distance on a blacktop road to the community of Jake. If one is ever lost, there’s no need to panic because all roads lead to Mt. Zion.
I miss the days of reading about these tiny spots of local dwellers. For years, the community news of Shady Grove, New Hope, Roopville Route One, Abilene and others dominated the pages of this newspaper.
Writers such as Mrs. Winnie Baxter, Sara Tuggle, Mary Garrett and other locals updated the community before the internet and Facebook made it a daily occurrence.
For people who have moved to the Southeast within the last 20 years, they may think they’ve arrived in the land of Oz if they should ever read one of these clippings from the archives. For those of us who remember these weekly reports, however, I long to read them once again.
Like Dorothy, last night I had a vivid dream. Instead of traveling to the Yellow Brick Road, I became the gossip columnist and chief reporter for my small fictional community. After spending a week visiting with family, friends and church members, I recorded all the local events to submit for publishing. The following is my report:
Chapel Heights Route 9
We had a wonderful day at the early morning church service, with almost a full house, including several visitors.
The men’s quartet sang “Church in the Wildwood” and “Dropkick me Jesus through the Goal Posts of Life” and did a great job.
After the morning services, fruit baskets were taken to the shut-ins. Please continue to pray for Mrs. Jones and her nephew Hoyt. Mrs. Jones had a stomach bug last week while Hoyt has a bad case of the gout.
Happy Anniversary to Snuff and Sheila on March 9 and Brother Davis and his wife Lucille on March 11. Both couples plan to celebrate their special days by taking a drive to Rome to eat at the Golden Corral. Snuff’s brother Gerald, who is a Godly man, plans to join the couples by driving from his home in Rossville.
Last week, the members of the Agape Sunday School class hosted a soup-and-sandwich lunch to benefit the youth group’s mission trip to Tennessee in June. There were lots of side dishes and desserts, including Mrs. Morrow’s fried pies. We enjoyed the fellowship.
Rev. Roscoe Taylor and his youngest daughter Wylene are spending several days with their relatives here. Sunday they attended church.
Several members of the 1943 Centralhatchee graduating class met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Johnson on Saturday night for a grill out. They ate hamburgers, hot dogs and some special fresh sausage from Mrs. Johnson’s nephew who slaughtered a hog named Ramona last week. A good time was had by all.
Also, continue to remember our prayer list: Mrs. Mozelle who’s battling an in-grown toenail; Mr. Staples who cut part of his finger while working on his lawn mower; Ms. Cindy who’s suffering from bursitis; and Coach Criswell who tripped over a chicken while playing basketball in his grandmother’s yard last weekend.
My sincere wish to each of you is a happy and healthy week ahead. May each of you be blessed with all that is good.
We may never see classic journalism like the small community reports again. None of these columnists won a Pulitzer Prize for their weekly writings, but they informed their readers of big events.
