Wayne Lanham talked with Scot Hudson almost every day.
Lanham branched off from Hudson’s Hickory House 12 years ago to open Hog Wild BBQ on Kings Highway.
Hudson and his dad, Buford, helped Lanham get established in the barbecue business.
“He was my brother,” Lanham said.
On Monday morning, Scot Hudson died from injuries sustained when his vehicle was hit by tree during storms that rolled through the area. He was 60 years old.
Several trees were uprooted, and heavy downpours caused flooding.
Hudson’s death prompted the early closure of the restaurant as mourners took to social media to offer their condolences.
Mayes Massey has been friends with Hudson for 35 years.
“He was the most gracious, caring and giving man you know,” Massey said. “He not only gave of his resources, but of his time. He would give to the homeless that came to his restaurant. That was who he was.”
Massey’s father, Bill, died last year.
“I know dad met him at the Pearly Gates,” Massey said. “They are up there talking about that barbecue.”
Hudson started working in the restaurant his father founded in December of 1971 at a young age.
According to the restaurant’s website, Hudson worked alongside his parents to establish the well-known family business in downtown Douglasville.
As his father got older, Scot took over day-to-day operations of the restaurant, and in recent years Scot’s daughter, Elena, took on a bigger role as chief operating officer.
People from around the metro area were known to travel to the landmark family-owned business for its barbecue.
“He will be missed,” Lanham said. “This county and this world lost a good one.”
