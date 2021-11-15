A total of 29 nonprofit organizations in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties received $287,000 today from the Community Foundation of West Georgia’s Community Impact Fund and Innovation Grant programs.
“The Community Impact Fund is unrestricted in its power to unleash the potential of all kinds of agencies, causes and area of interest,” said Kim Jones, president of the Foundation. “Because the fund is endowed, every donation not only contributes once, but the contribution grows and continues to give forever.”
Since the first grants were issued from the Community Impact Fund in 2004, a total of $5 million has been distributed to local organizations, including the Innovation Grants. Funds are distributed through an annual competitive grant process as six panels of local citizens consider requests, assist the Foundation in the review and analysis of the applications and make recommendations to the Foundation Board of Directors. Local nonprofit organizations, faith-based and government agencies are eligible to apply for grants.
