The Community Foundation of West Georgia has a mission to unite people to tackle the most “persistent and critical” challenges in our region and mobilize resources to change lives.

Their Precarious to Permanent initiative studied housing insecurities while working to find solutions to the complexities facing at-risk families and the service providers trying to support them. For services to be delivered more efficiently and effectively to stabilize families and improve their ability for self-sufficiency, a coordinated and integrated system of care between partner service providers needs to be in place to meet these objectives, according to the release.

