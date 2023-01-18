The Community Foundation of West Georgia has a mission to unite people to tackle the most “persistent and critical” challenges in our region and mobilize resources to change lives.
Their Precarious to Permanent initiative studied housing insecurities while working to find solutions to the complexities facing at-risk families and the service providers trying to support them. For services to be delivered more efficiently and effectively to stabilize families and improve their ability for self-sufficiency, a coordinated and integrated system of care between partner service providers needs to be in place to meet these objectives, according to the release.
The Community Foundation of West Georgia is partnering with TechBridge and InTelegy Corporation to conduct an assessment of nonprofit providers in the area and to develop a new way of serving those in need, per a press release.
A recent meeting of nonprofit organizations from Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties provided insights on current client experiences, client needs and areas of opportunity. Meetings like these will lead to recommendations to build a better system of coordination among providers and a better experience for their clients, per the release.
“We want to help agencies and organizations think about how they provide services and to help those in need more easily identify resources,” said Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation. “Today we don’t know how many agencies are contacted by an individual or how they are assisted. For services to be delivered more efficiently and effectively a coordinated and integrated system of care between service providers needs to be in place.”
“This project has the potential to completely transform how we see and serve the most vulnerable in our community, while also making it easier for those that have the privilege of serving,” said Meghan Bennett, director of St. Margaret’s Community Outreach.
Carrollton City Council member Jacqulene Bridges attended the recent meeting of nonprofits and said that this opportunity is something she has prayed about for years.
“It will bring resources together to better serve our community. I named my nonprofit Reconnecting Back with the Community because that is what it is all about, connecting the dots so that the community can meet each individual’s needs,” Bridges said.
For more information about the Community Foundation of West Georgia, visit its website at cfwg.net or contact Kim Jones at (770) 832-1462 or kim@cfwg.net.
