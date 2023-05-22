The Community Foundation of West Georgia has announced the appointment of two new board members, Caitlin W. Harris and W. Randall "Randy" Jones.
Harris, a native of Carrollton, is an attorney with Tisinger Vance. She graduated summa cum laude and was number one in her class from Mercer University School of Law in May of 2019.
“I recently learned about the Community Foundation of West Georgia and all the incredible things it is responsible for,” Harris said. “Being from this community and in my work at Tisinger Vance I see the importance of the Foundation and the huge impact it has on individuals who live here.”
Jones, a graduate of the University of Georgia, has returned to Carrollton after more than 40 years in New York where he was publisher of Esquire magazine and founder of Worth magazine and The American Benefactor, the first magazine about philanthropy from the donor’s perspective.
The author of "The Richest Man in Town" and "The Greatest Stock Picks of All Time," he is currently CEO of America Idea Lab, Inc., an early-stage investment company, movie production company and executive search firm, and CEO and partner of Gemmy Production, LLC.
“Returning home to West Georgia, I’d like to use my management, media, business and investment experience to benefit my beloved hometown and the West Georgia region,” Jones said.
He noted,“I hope to better understand the needs of the community, its greatest opportunities and challenges and continue my path of person development through service.”
For more information about the Community Foundation of West Georgia, visit its website at cfwg.net or contact Kim Jones at (770) 832-1462 or kim@cfwg.net.
