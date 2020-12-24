In October, a woman took the Carrollton City Council to task over home construction in the city that she said would never benefit people like her.
Patrice Wyatt told council members that while she is seeing “new pretty houses and pretty apartments” around town, she and her two children cannot get into them because of her credit score.
She asked the council to assist her and other single women who have children.
“The waiting list for a project is three years,” she said. “I work seven days a week, 12-hour shifts, just to pay for a hotel. You just built three houses on King Street, but a homeless person can’t get into them because of their background. I have nothing on my background, but my credit is just screwed up.”
The Community Foundation of West Georgia wanted to find out how many people like Wyatt are living in extended stays across Carroll. They conducted a lengthy survey asking residents willing to participate a variety of questions, ranging from their criminal and credit history to their housing stability.
There are several challenges facing these residents, Foundation President Kim Jones told the Times-Georgian last week. For example, a good credit score is needed for many reasons, such as apartment rentals and vehicle purchases.
Jones’ 88-question survey was conducted door-to-door at five extended stay hotels and motels across Carrollton in September, she said. These motels dotted across the city included the Carroll Inn, the Crown Inn, the Efficiency Lodge, the Rodeway Inn and the Royal Inn.
“Back in January, we pulled a group together of some nonprofit partners, some landlords in the community and had an open discussion of what are some of the challenges,” Jones said. “We talked about everything from Section 8 [subsidized rent] to the scarcity of available housing.
“One of the first questions that everybody always ask is, ‘how many homeless do we have?’ There’s no way to predict that. It changes every day.”
With the help of such volunteers as State Farm insurance agent Jill Duncan and Carrollton Ward 4 Councilman Bob Uglum, Jones was able to conduct the survey with the motels in Carrollton and dive into what causes people to stay at these locations.
The average rent for an extended stay is $1,100 to $1,200 a month, or up to $300 a week, she said. What someone would pay for rent is enough to rent a modest apartment in Carrollton, where the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $834, according to Apartments.com.
The average salary for a Carroll County employee is $40,996, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Payscale website said the average worker in Carroll makes $15.31 hourly, which means they are making nearly $24,000 each year.
Jones said these people may need to juggle other expenses, such medical bills or vehicle payments — if they have access to reliable transportation.
She noted seven out of 10 of the survey responses came from people who had been living in Carroll County prior to an extended stay. That means that these residents were not transplants from other counties. And nine out of 10 of those had been living in Carroll longer than five years.
“I think one thing that I was surprised about was 57% of the respondents said they had never been homeless before,” she said. “Another asked if they had been evicted as an adult, and 75% said they had never been evicted. When we compared our results to the results from Norcross, we were almost identical. They had done their study in May 2019.”
She concluded from her study that not everyone who was surveyed were staying at an extended stay because of the coronavirus pandemic based on that comparison.
But some residents were staying in a hotel because they had been temporarily furloughed because of the economic shutdown caused by COVID.
“We did get some of that, but that was not the majority, by no means,” she said. “We ran into one lady who had been working at a local restaurant and she lost her job during the shutdown. And then when she went back, she had been working full-time. I think she was even able to work part-time. So, she was actively seeking employment.”
Jones is working on putting a report together to present to Community Foundation board members. From there, she wants to get local experts and city officials involved to address some of the issues she has uncovered with her study.
“I hope we can mobilize and energize the community to get involved in one of the three initiatives that we think probably needs to be the first priority and see how much of this we can get done,” Jones said. “I think there’s opportunities for anybody and everybody to be part of the solution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.