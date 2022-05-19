The Community Foundation of West Georgia announced grants totaling $25,508 to local teachers at 19 schools from The Alice Huffard Richards Arts Enrichment for Our Children Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation.
This is the fourteenth year of grants from the Alice H. Richards Arts Enrichment for Our Children Fund with distributions of up to $1,000 each to art, music and drama teachers in public schools’ grades Pre-K through 12 located in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties. The fund was established to honor Mrs. Richards and her commitment to and belief in the importance of the arts for children.
“These grants have allowed teachers to offer experiences and programs that would otherwise be unaffordable. This year, in addition to the usual art and music enhancements, there are programs for textiles and even professional musician clinics,” said Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation.
This year teachers received grants for programs at these schools: Bay Springs Middle School, Bowdon Elementary School, Bowdon High School, Bowdon Middle School, Carrollton Elementary School, Central Elementary School, Central Middle School, Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School, Ithica Elementary School, Mount Zion Elementary School, Mount Zion High School, Providence Elementary School, Sand Hill Elementary School, Sharps Creek Elementary School, Temple Elementary School, Temple High School, Temple Middle School, Villa Rica Elementary School and Villa Rica High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.