Celebrating their annual "Community Day," students, teachers, and staff at the two college and career academies in the Carroll County Schools System welcomed local citizens, government officials, and education leaders and provided tours of the facilities on Thursday.
A wide array of programs are provided at the Academies, including
- Audio-Video and Film
- Automotive Service
- Culinary Arts
- Education
- Engineering
- Graphic Design
- Healthcare Science,
- IT/Computer Science
- Law-Public Safety-Corrections-Security
- Work Based Learning
All of the programs are geared to the mission of preparing students for high-skill, high-wage, and high demand careers.
The Carroll County Schools System is the only school district in Georgia that has two College and Career Academy campuses, the South Campus at 1075 Newnan Road in Carrollton and the North Campus located adjacent to Villa Rica High School.
Both College and Career Academy locations offer 9 pathways of study that support the college and career readiness initiative of the Carroll County Schools.
Also, each of the system's five high schools provide business and computer science programs and agriculture education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.