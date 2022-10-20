"Community Day" held at College and Career Academies

The Carroll County Schools College and Career Academies in Carrollton and Villa Rica each hosted "Community Day" on Thursday in appreciation for the support afforded by a variety of their local partners and supporters. Pictured above at the reception hosted at the College and Career Academy South in Carrollton are culinary students Katelynn Marcon and Kalynn Emory, Chef Tiffany Lewis, Principal Douglas Wright, and students Allan Mejia and Carson Pratt who prepared the hors d'oeuvres that were served to guests.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Celebrating their annual "Community Day," students, teachers, and staff at the two college and career academies in the Carroll County Schools System welcomed local citizens, government officials, and education leaders and provided tours of the facilities on Thursday.

A wide array of programs are provided at the Academies, including

