COVID-19 has not stopped the flowers from blooming, nor has the virus kept the Carroll County Community Chorus from singing.
The popular local group will present its annual spring concert Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 17, at 4 p.m. in the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
“The pandemic has curtailed our numbers and rehearsal time to some degree, but we are excited about being able to perform for the public again,” said Jack Gantt, director of the chorus for the past 14 years,
The chorus usually has as many as 100 singers, but will feature 50-60 members for next weekend’s performances.
According to Gantt, the theme of this spring’s concert is “Bring Me Back to Carrollton.” Program selections are centered around music that was written and composed in the state of Georgia.
“Our local signature song, ‘Bring Me Back to Carrollton,’ was written by Ed Hogan of Carrollton, who has written for music publishers from across the country,” noted Gantt.
The concert will also feature music by other composers and songwriters from Georgia, including Johnny Mercer, Thomas A. Dorsey and Ray Charles. Gantt will direct a special arrangement of “Georgia On My Mind.”
“We will perform 15 or so varied selections, but local citizens may particularly enjoy hearing such well-known gospel songs as ‘Precious Lord, Take My Hand’ by Villa Rica native Dorsey, as well as ‘Will the Circle be Unbroken?’ and ‘The Water is Wide,” Gantt noted.
Two local artists, Phyllis Head and Dr. Linda McCormick, will perform solos.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 by calling the Carrollton Center for the Arts at 770-838-1083, visiting the Center’s box office at 251 Alabama St. in Carrollton, Tuesday-Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m., or via the website, cprcad.myboxoffice.us, where seat selection can be made on-line.
According to Carrollton Center for the Arts superintendent Tim Chapman, only 83 of the facility’s 272 seats will be sold for each performance to meet social distancing guidelines.
