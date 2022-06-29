Although "America's Holiday," July 4, falls on a Monday this year, parades, fireworks, patriotic music, and other celebratory activities will begin in downtown Carrollton on Friday.
Independence Day celebrations in Carrollton will fire off Friday, July 1 at The AMP, just off Adamson Square, when the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra presents an "American Jazz" concert that will begin at 7 p.m.
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble will follow up with a Saturday evening performance entitled "Strike Up the Band" that is scheduled for 7 p.m, also at The AMP.
The big attraction of the holiday weekend that is expected to draw a crowd of several thousand comes Monday evening, July 4, when the Carroll Symphony performs its highly popular "Sounds of Liberty Concert" on the lawn at Carrollton Elementary School. Iconic patriotic songs that honor the nation's heritage and servicemen and women will include the "Star Spangled Banner" and a variety of other music relevant to Independence Day, all of which were written by American composers.
In between the musical events, the annual "People's Parade," sponsored by the Carrollton Evening Sertoma Club on Monday, July 4, will start a 1.8 mile trek that begins at the Dairy Queen on Highway 27 at 10 a.m., progress through Adamson Square, and conclude at the Robinson Salvage Overstock Warehouse parking lot on Bankhead Highway.
Bands, floats, decorated cars and walkers dressed in patriotic colors and outfits will be featured in the annual parade through the streets of Carrollton.
In addition to the parade on Monday morning, many local citizens will host outdoor cookouts, hit the water in pools and at nearby lakes, and engage in other outdoor gatherings during the afternoon hours.
Lake Carroll is usually a beehive of activity on July 4 with swimmers, jet-skiers, boaters, and picnickers visiting the popular recreation area supervised and maintained by the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department.
Following the parade and the many friends-and family activities during the day Monday, the Carroll Symphony Orchestra will bring a fitting conclusion to the holiday weekend when it presents the group's annual "Sounds of Liberty Concert" led by Terry Lowry. The highly popular evening event, set to begin at 8:30 p.m., is attended by 2,000 to 3,000 people who bring lawn chairs and blankets and spread them out on the lawn of the Carrollton Elementary School adjacent to Ben Scott Boulevard off the Carrollton Bypass.
The concert will fill the Monday nighttime air with iconic music by "The March King," John Philip Sousa, and a varied array of other patriotic selections that will be performed to a colorful and loud pyrotechnical display in the sky.
The "Fireworks Extravaganza" is expected to commence at approximately 9:20 p.m.
Ample parking is available in parking lots surrounding the Carrollton City Schools campus, and Carrollton Police will be on duty to direct traffic.
As for the projected weather forecast for the long holiday week that begins Friday and ends Monday, the Weather Channel is predicting daytime high temperatures in the mid-80s with a 50 percent chance of rain each day, particularly during the afternoon hours. A high of 86 is predicted for July 4.
Villa Rica Extravaganza
Patriotism and musical nostalgia will be on full display July 3, as the skies over Villa Rica are lit up by the 16th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza.
For almost two decades, the spectacular aerial pyrotechnic show has been one of the most lavish celebrations of Independence Day across west Georgia. This year, the free show will include over 2,000 fireworks exploding in bright colors to the “oohs” and “ahhs,” of an estimated 15,000 spectators.
The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex, better known as the V-Plex, located at 1605 South Villa Rica Highway. However, due to large numbers the annual event draws, spectators are expected to arrive earlier in the day to stake out their spot.
Parking on site is limited; however, there are several large parking areas in the vicinity. VIP parking passes are available for $10 from the Villa Rica Parks and Recreation Department.
Normal park rules will be strictly enforced, including no pets and no alcohol.
The show will take place rain or shine. Long-range weather forecast from weather.com predicts a high temperature of 90 degrees on Sunday, July 3, with variable clouds and the low temperature is predicted to be 69 degrees.
Sunset that evening will be at 8:54 p.m., and the fireworks will begin after full dark.
There will be plenty of entertainment during the afternoon, including face painting, inflatable slides, helicopter rides (for a fee) and other fun activities.
And fans of Southern Rock, the Eagles, Sixties Music — and even Parrot Heads — will spend a nostalgic time during a music-filled pre-show by two live bands.
The Glow Band, a seven-member high-performance Eagles tribute band, will be The New Kid In Town as they make their first appearance at the Villa Rica venue. The group, also known for their pitch-perfect renditions of Southern Rock and 60s Music will present rock classics suitable for all musical audiences, whether they want to Take it Easy or Take it to The Limit.
Also on hand will be A1A, an official Jimmy Buffet tribute band, endorsed by Mr. Margaritaville himself. The group is named for the road that runs along the Florida Atlantic coast and is credited with the growth of the International Parrot Head Club. The group performs as a seven to 10-piece band and produce a family friendly show.
This year, the firework show will be produced by Pyro Shows/East Coast, which will fire 2,123 firework devices into the night sky, 356 of them during the grand finale.
Celebration in Tallapoosa
Tallapoosa will be the place to be in Haralson County on Saturday.
The city has scheduled all its Independence Day festivities on Saturday, July 2, this year. All the usual events will take place — the parade at 1 p.m. downtown, the fireworks at dark at Helton-Howland Memorial Park and the Haralson County Veterans Association program at 10 a.m.
But this year’s HCVA program will be at Helton-Howland Park to showcase the newly renovated F-105 Thunderchief plane and helicopter at the park, said Sammy Robinson, president of the HCVA.
The second plane is currently being renovated, and won’t be finished in time for the program, but the veterans are excited to rededicate both of them during the ceremony, Robinson said.
“Our whole program will be built around these two planes,” Robinson noted.
The veterans will also recognize the F-105 Preservation Group, which helped them raise the money to refurbish the planes.
The veterans were able to get the planes from Lackland Air Force Base about 12 years ago.
“The plane sitting on the ground flew missions to Hanoi,” Robinson said.
The F-105 Thunderchiefs were created in 1954 to hold nuclear bombs in their bellies, Robinson said. But when the Vietnam War started, they were redesigned and could hold up to 16 750-pound iron bombs.
According to Valiant Air Command’s website, Thuds, as they were commonly called by crew members because of the sound they made when they hit the ground, were first flown in 1955 and entered service in 1958. There were 833 produced, but 382 planes and 192 of the pilots were lost during the war. The F-105s were eventually replaced as strike aircraft in the war by the McConnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II and the General Dynamics F-111 Aardvark.
Wayne Waddell, a local pilot of a Thunderchief, will speak at the ceremony, Robinson said.
Tommy Allen, said the parade line up will start around noon on Providence Church Road. The parade will follow the regular route downtown. To participate in the parade or for more information call Tommy at 770-574-2482 or 770-328-5376.
