Carroll County Commissioners were met Tuesday night with divided views from community members over the control of private property.
At a work session last Thursday, the board discussed a proposed amendment that would change how some owners of agricultural land can subdivide their land. But the proposal proved so controversial — with some arguing that it was too restrictive of property rights — that the board on Tuesday voted to table the matter.
Though the subdivision ordinance was tabled, the board, faced with community opposition, denied a property owner's request to rezone an area from residential to commercial for the purpose of building a convenience store.
The subdivision ordinance was discussed last week and drew opposition from those who said it would impinge on the rights of property owners. The amendment would place a time limit on how many times a property owner can subdivide land zoned for agriculture while claiming an exemption from the county’s standard subdivision ordinance. Currently, such property owners can only divide their land into four lots to claim the exemption.
As the meeting began, District 6 Commissioner George Chambers asked that the subdivision amendment be postponed for further consideration.
But when a plan for a gas and convenience store on Georgia Highway 16 and Oak Mountain Road, was discussed, it drew opposition from several Oak Mountain Road residents.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, residents argued that the development would add to what they said was already heavy traffic at the intersection.
Janet Hyde, county planner, reported that both the county's staff and the planning commission had recommended denial of the request to rezone the land from residential to commercial.
Attorney Chuck Conerly, represented Jerry Wood who has owned the land for over four decades -- far longer, he said, than any of the residential property owners who live nearby.
“For a land use and planning perspective, this is precisely where you should want to, and expect to see -- a modest commercial use, like a store,” said Conerly.
But those who opposed the plan disputed its economic benefit to the neighborhood it would serve.
“In this particular instance, the only true economic benefit that’s going to derive from this is going to be Mr. Wood when he sells the property and lets somebody put a convenience store and he leaves,” said David Miceli, an Oak Mountain resident. “He doesn’t have to bear any further burdens.
“He had 39 years before the [county] comprehensive plan was put into place. There is no reason that three years later, to encumber this totally residential area with a convenience store.”
A comprehensive plan is used by county officials to map out the course of commercial and residential developments over several years.
Regarding traffic concerns, Conerly told the commissioners traffic was an argument for allowing the development.
“Yes, there may be additional traffic stops generated by a proposed store, but it will not make a material difference because of the location,” said Conerly. “From a traffic standpoint, this is exactly where you want a store.”
Jeff Bush, a Carroll County resident, spoke to the commission and asked those who had come to the meeting to oppose the plan to stand. A majority of the spectators stood at once. One resident held a sign reading "No Gas Station."
Bush also said he had a petition with 100 signatures from residents that he said oppose the rezoning.
Bush added that the county's community development department gave him a memo that cited approximately 10 reasons why the request would be detrimental or have a negative impact on the surrounding community.
“We are concerned about safety issues anytime a gas station, convenience store, or anything commercial is addressed,” said Bush. “We have no sidewalks in our subdivision so we are concerned for the elderly and our children.”
Bush said that Wood purchased the property, so he should be the only one to bear that burden.
“Neighbors do not want it, do not need it,” said Bush. “We have everything we need in two miles of every direction. Don’t ask us to suffer a risk that he took.”
A vote was called, and the board all agreed to deny the request, with a 7-0 vote.
The commissioners also denied a conditional use request for Harper Road.
Krystal Lane has a contract on the property and had wanted the commission to issue a conditional use permit for a vineyard, winery, tasting room, and event space, particularly for weddings.
At the meeting, two neighbors opposed the request, citing the proximity of the proposed venue to their homes.
“This is somewhere where our children go out to play,” said Greg Stacey, a Carrollton resident. “And with that type of atmosphere coming into this residential area, I wonder what kind of traffic that may bring.”
One Carrollton resident, David Todd, said that there is no clear idea as to what the plan will be. He said that he has been asking for plans, and has yet to receive them.
“I’m not saying I’m for or against it,” said Todd. “But I would like to see plans on the idea.”
Although the planning commission did not oppose the plan, the Board denied the request by a unanimous vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.