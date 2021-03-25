Carroll County commissioners and others discussed new projects, two of which are focused on upgrades to rural resources and infrastructure including broadband internet, during a work retreat at Historic Banning Mills last week.
The discussions took place Wednesday during a meeting that was more of an informational session than it was a planning session, said Ashley Hulsey, communications director for the Board of Commissioners, in an email statement.
One project on the table is a plan to bring water into a rural section of northern Carroll County.
Mt. Zion Mayor Randy Sims said the project would partner his city with the county, the City of Bremen and the Carroll County Water Authority to get processed water to the northern section Mt. Zion- which is on well-water right now — and also to the north section of the county between Bremen and Interstate 20.
“We’re in talks right now of the combined effort to improve the water quality in that area,” Sims said. “Right now we’re looking at Community Block Grants, and a (Georgia Environmental Finance Authority) grant is what we’ll be applying for. We won’t know until we do the applications exactly what the state says as to exactly what type of funds we’ll have; we’re in that stage right now where we’re talking about it and preparing to do some grant applications.”
Focus initially is on the engineering aspect, Sims said. “Because we will actually be boring under I-20 and bringing water from Bremen on an intergovernmental agreement for water purchase, so we’d be bringing Bremen’s processed water into the north section of the county and north section of the city.”
Sims stressed that the plan is in the discussion stage and any commitments are not settled, but talks are moving forward. Sims said that provided everything goes smoothly, they’re looking at about a two-year project.
Another major project discussed at the retreat involves expanding broadband access in the county. The pandemic has exposed just how far behind counties like Carroll are in having rural broadband access, making it especially hard for school-age students in the rural part of the county to attend online classes.
One project is an expansion of Comcast and Charter services. Another is a partnership between Carroll EMC and a Haralson County broadband company called SyncGlobal Telecom, which expects to have the southern part of the county wired by the end of the year and then expand to the rest of the CEMC’s service area.
Bremen-based SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC announced on March 15 that Phase I of their broadband construction project has begun and that they expect to deliver fiber-to-the-home services affecting three counties in the region.
According to a Carroll EMC press release, the initial footprint for Phase I includes most of Heard County and parts of Haralson and Carroll counties. In June of last year, SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC received confirmation from the USDA that areas of Heard County and lower Carroll County qualified for grant funds through the ReConnect program of Rural Utility Services (RUS).
Since then, the firms have been working with the federal agency to meet engineering and environmental qualifications while simultaneously identifying expansion areas around the grant area and in eastern Haralson County. Phase I of the broadband project will serve up to 10,000 homes and roughly 30,000 rural west Georgians.
“Bringing true broadband services to this region where I grew up has been a dream of mine for more than 20 years,” said Kyle Williamson, CEO of SyncGlobal. “We’ve designed and installed networks for the largest providers all over the country, but being able to partner with another local company that shares our values and serving those in need is a blessing only God could deliver.”
Phase I began in early February as SyncGlobal deployed teams of staking and mapping engineers into the region. A timeframe of 24-36 months to build Phase I has been estimated, but it could take more or less time depending on weather conditions, or other hurdles that might be encountered along the way.
Regardless of the completion date, customers will be connected along the way as sections are constructed, explained Jay Gill, Carroll EMC’s vice president, Communications & Economic Development, who was contacted by phone after the session.
“The good thing is people won’t have to wait 24 months for it to be completed before they can start receiving service,” Gill said. “So, as soon as an area is built, those people can receive service. And within the 36-month timeframe is when we think everybody can be up and running.”
Gill explained that the project starts outward and then moves in.
“This initial phase covers about a third of our landmass, but it’s only about 17% of our population. We’re going to places that have absolutely nothing, so our goal is to start there and work back toward more heavily populated areas,” Gill said.
According to SyncGlobal engineers, fiber-to-the-home broadband is the best method available for enhanced speeds and reliability of bandwidth. Independent fiber-optic lines to each home assure no crowding or slowing due to peak usage times. The telecom also stated there will be various packages available for customers ranging from 150 megabits per second to 1GB, and expansion is future-proof with options far exceeding 1GB.
“This project not only brings true broadband to rural Georgians but enhances our power grid,” said Tim Martin, CEO of Carroll EMC and quoted in the press release. “Next-generation technology for a smarter grid will benefit from fiber connectivity to the meter. This will help us provide a more reliable system and eventually help control peak demand.”
According to the press release, to keep the public informed, the companies are developing a CrowdFiber website that will allow users to view the construction status, sign up for service, or see what areas of the fiber network have been connected. The site is expected to be available in late March 2021.
“We’re hoping people will take advantage of the CrowdFiber site,” said Jim Clotfelter, vice president of Sales & Business Development for SyncGlobal. “Not only will it help set expectations for the construction period, but it allows us to see where the most need is when we begin Phase II. People can sign up and request service in areas before construction starts there.”
Lastly, Carroll’s SPLOST referendum passed March 16 with an overwhelming majority despite that the vote itself was comprised of only about 2% of registered voters. Two projects are at the top of the list to be funded with those sales tax revenues.
“As far as the SPLOST goes, the first step is to obtain the bond and move towards the planned projects of the Administrative building and replacing Fire Station No. 9 in Villa Rica,” according to Ms. Hulsey.
The bond will provide up-front cash to proceed with a slate of county projects, and future revenues from the tax will repay the debt.
Further details regarding estimated construction costs or completion dates have yet to be determined, she said.
But the bond process is expected to be done by May, Hulsey said. The county will bond $40 million, with $4 million going to the city of Villa Rica, which intends to do major repairs to Punkintown Road.
Carroll’s BOC will hold another planning session regarding those projects later this year.
