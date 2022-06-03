During the Carroll County Board of Commissioners work session Thursday evening, there was discussion about the purchase of fire rescue equipment for the Carroll County Fire Department.
Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell presented the needs of the fire department to the commissioners with District 6 Commissioner George Chambers absent and District 3 Commissioner Tommy Lee present via phone.
Barnwell asked the commissioners to consider the purchase of three fire trucks total.
According to Barnwell, the replacement trucks that they are considering are in the SPLOST schedule.
The fire department proposes to purchase one 2022 Sutphen Heavy Duty Custom Pumper with Cummins X12 Powertrain at $633,424.04 from Sutphen Corporation.
The purpose of purchasing this fire truck is to replace engine five that was wrecked early on May 12. Georgia State Patrol responded to that incident in the area of Clem Lowell Road.
According to GSP, the estimated time of the crash was 7:26 a.m. and they arrived at the scene at 7:51 a.m.
The firefighter driving the firetruck sustained “suspected minor or visible injuries” and was taken to Tanner Hospital via West Georgia EMS, the crash report said at the time of the incident.
The passenger firefighter sustained “suspected serious injury” and was sent to Cobb Keystone via life flight.
The driver overcorrected the vehicle’s steering, which caused the fire truck to rotate counter clockwise, the report said.
Barnwell gave an update on the firemen who were involved in that accident and said, “We've been double checking on our guys. They’re getting better.”
The fire department also needs to purchase one 2004 Sutphen Heavy Duty Custom SP70 Platform with Cummins X12 Powertrain at $1.33 million from Sutphen Corporation to replace ladder six.
“What we would do with the current truck that they have now, I’d like to see how it is and maybe get it refurbished for $300,000 down the line because we won’t be able to get that truck in until 18 to 20 months from now. So refurbish that truck and put it on the frontline and probably put it in battalion one which is the station 12 or the Highway 5 corridor at the southern end of the county. That way we have that coverage ready for that part of the county as well and we can reduce use of ladder 21 out of the city of Carrollton,” Barnwell said.
The fire department needs to replace Ladder 9, which is the Villa Rica ladder truck, that would be able to reach all of the new development going on in the city of Villa Rica for the cost of $1,377,397.15, according to Barnwell.
District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds expressed concerns regarding firemen driver training because of the accident that occurred May 12 and that it happened prior to this accident asking, “what have we done to prevent these things?”
“When we first got here at the first of the year we made a list of things we wanted to address and driving was one of them. We wanted to address staffing and officer training first, but staffing is what everybody knows staffing is. It’s crazy, it’s hard to get folks in, so training is going to have to get pushed back because we just wrecked a $500,000 truck. Driver training is now the first thing that we’re after and we have started doing things in these three weeks since to go forward,” Barnwell said.
The purchase of this fire equipment was added to the consent agenda that will be voted on at the Board of Commissioners June 7 regular meeting at 6 p.m.
