Georgia State Insurance and Safety Commissioner, John F. King, is advising Georgians to watch for scams, including those from the fraudulent company, Dirt-Cheap Insurance.
According to a release sent to the Times Georgian, there have been at least three suspects involved with the scams. According to King, Deamarkis Barber, Oluwatosin Oyediran and Kamaria Berry instruct victims to pay their insurance premiums through money transfer apps such as CashApp.
“Most recently, Mr. Barber has been charged with two additional counts each of insurance fraud and theft by deception after stealing $1,200 dollars from his victims, who were only made aware of the fraudulent activity after being stopped by police,” King said. “Consumers should be aware of deceptive practices used by individuals and companies like Dirt-Cheap Insurance to avoid being scammed.”
King said he encourages Georgians to protect themselves using the following tips: Always review your insurance policy and make note of any grammatical errors or obvious discrepancies, like different font sizes or off-coloring. Avoid paying bills through third-party money transfer services. Verify the individual or company is licensed to sell insurance in Georgia using the Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety's online look up tool. Obtain multiple quotes for coverage; if one is substantially lower than the rest, then practice caution before purchasing.
