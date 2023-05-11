Georgia State Insurance and Safety Commissioner, John F. King, is advising Georgians to watch for scams, including those from the fraudulent company, Dirt-Cheap Insurance. 

According to a release sent to the Times Georgian, there have been at least three suspects involved with the scams. According to King, Deamarkis Barber, Oluwatosin Oyediran and Kamaria Berry instruct victims to pay their insurance premiums through money transfer apps such as CashApp. 

