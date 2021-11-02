Commercial development plan tabled again

A once-delayed plan to split two lots on Maple Crossing for commercial development was tabled once again Monday, during a meeting of the Carrollton City Council.
Assistant City Manager David Brooks told council members that the Carrollton Planning Commission had recommended approval of the site plans as requested on Oct. 12, with some conditions.
The property owner, DGW Development Group, is requesting a site plan amendment for 1.32 acres, located at 125 Maple Crossing. The property is currently zoned as a Planned Development (PD) with a binding site plan. The lot has never been developed but is bound to the original site plan and development conditions.
DGW wants to divide the land into two separate 0.65-acre parcels and construct two commercial businesses instead of one. The company intends to have retail or restaurant uses for the two parcels.
The property was first annexed into the city in August of 2005 as part of a larger mixed-use development consisting of various types of commercial and residential styles and uses named Maple Street Commons.
In 2020, DGW went to the city with a request to split the lot as requested currently. However, that request was tabled and eventually withdrawn due to the length of time that it remained tabled.
On Monday, DGW asked the council to again table the plan so that the company has more time to address any concerns, as well as be able to answer any questions that may arise.
In order for the applicant to split the parcel, a site plan amendment must be approved because it alters the layout of the commercial pods originally approved in 2005.
The motion passed with a 5-0 vote.
