Studying abroad can be a life-changing opportunity. Just ask Kabwe Mulenga, a University of West Georgia international graduate student from Zambia.

After completing his Bachelor of Arts in E-Business in Malaysia, Mulenga entered UWG’s MBA program with a concentration in digital marketing. He knew he wanted to come to the United States to continue his education and found his home at UWG because of the value it would provide for his investment.

Trending Videos