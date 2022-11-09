"Behold, I am coming as a thief . Blessed is he who watches." — Revelation 16:15a.
Christ will return unexpectedly, so we must be ready when He returns. We can prepare ourselves by standing firm in temptation and by being committed to God’s moral standards. Ask yourself, in what ways does my life shoe either my readiness or my lack of preparation for Christ’s return?
Think about this: The weather man says, a storm is coming and everyone panics. The preacher says, Jesus is coming, and no one cares. You better get ready because He’s coming soon.
A person’s most beautiful asset is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen, and a hand willing to help others.
Y’all better enjoy your 20's, 30's, and 40's, because in your 50's, your check engine light is gonna come on. The word of God uses the word of God to change the people of God. Don’t let your feelings or your circumstances control you, rather walk each day one step at a time by faith. Don’t seek revenge, rotten fruits will fall by themselves. Don’t let bitter unhappy people drag you down to their level. Instead, use their behavior as an example of how not to behave and be grateful you are nothing like them.
One thing that will never get or out of style: kindness.
To be rich is not what you have in your bank account, but what you have in your heart.
If you made a mistake, apologize, if you are thankful, say it. If you are confused, ask questions. If you learned something, teach it. If you are wrong, admit it. If you can give unselfishly, give. If you love someone, tell them now.
We come to love not by finding a perfect person, but by learning to see an imperfect person perfectly. Every new day is like a newly wrapped package handed down to everyone, and only those who dare to open it with gratitude, will enjoy the blessings and possibilities hidden in it. I hope you didn't forget to turn back the hand of time Saturday. May God continue to bless you!
