Chandler Entrekin, a 2022 graduate of the Dental College of Georgia, is breaking the norm by returning to his hometown of Bremen. Brain drain is loosely defined as higher educated and more talented residents leaving an area after high school and taking their knowledge and skills elsewhere. Small towns, like Bremen, need their best and brightest to return to their home community which rarely happens.

Dr. Entrekin joined the Bremen Dental Depot practice immediately upon finishing his education. A 2015 graduate of Bremen High School, Entrekin, recalls sitting in the chair at the Dental Depot as a teenager. Dr. H. Boyd Williams provided shadowing opportunities for him as a high school student. Partly because of that early exposure to the profession, Entrekin chose to be a dentist.

