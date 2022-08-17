Chandler Entrekin, a 2022 graduate of the Dental College of Georgia, is breaking the norm by returning to his hometown of Bremen. Brain drain is loosely defined as higher educated and more talented residents leaving an area after high school and taking their knowledge and skills elsewhere. Small towns, like Bremen, need their best and brightest to return to their home community which rarely happens.
Dr. Entrekin joined the Bremen Dental Depot practice immediately upon finishing his education. A 2015 graduate of Bremen High School, Entrekin, recalls sitting in the chair at the Dental Depot as a teenager. Dr. H. Boyd Williams provided shadowing opportunities for him as a high school student. Partly because of that early exposure to the profession, Entrekin chose to be a dentist.
“Dr. Stephen Blank also explained procedures to me and was open to answering my questions as I shadowed him. These experiences drove me into the prerequisites that I needed for dentistry school,” Entrekin recalls.
“There’s a real advantage to living a mile from where you work. I have a great commute every morning,” Entrekin said. “While I was in dentistry school, I never anticipated that I’d be able to come back here to work. Being near family was the strongest pull to return to Bremen. My wife and I are both from here. After being away for college and grad school, it felt natural to return to Bremen.”
“Because we do general dentistry, I get to do all the procedures. In my junior year of school about half the time was in clinic. Senior year it was all clinical work. We did rotations in all the areas of dentistry — pediatrics, orthodontics, endo. I liked peds and even thought about specializing, but you do very limited procedures for kids. I’ve done lots of procedures that I seldom got to do in school. I get to do it all now.”
The physical closeness between a dentist and the patient is possibly more intimate than is natural in a professional setting. When asked how he got past that intimacy, Entrekin said, “It’s natural. The glasses I wear, the loops, are so magnified that I really only see about three teeth at a time. I’m not actually looking at a patient’s face.”
“I plan to stay here in Bremen. Dr. Blank was looking for someone long-term. Ideally, I want to continue working in one place. Currently, we have two other doctors in the practice. But Dr. Cole is transitioning to a practice closer to his home in the southwest metro area. I’m gradually sliding into the schedule. I see about 8 patients in the day plus hygiene checks. That might be 5 — 25 people. We have four hygienists who each see 7-8 patients. One day, I was the only dentist in the office, I saw every patient for the hygienic checks. I remember I was exhausted by the end of that day because I introduced myself to every patient and do small talk. I’m still learning our patients. I haven’t met nearly all of them yet.”
Everyone talks today about life/work balance in professional careers. Enterkin said, “Dentistry is more laid back than the medical field. Most days we’re busy, real busy. But I don’t take much of it home. Occasionally in the evening at home, I think about a procedure scheduled for the next day. But not often. Actually, work has been easier than being in school. We’re closed on Fridays so that makes for a long weekend.”
Entrekin and his dad, Dr. Joey Entrekin, pharmacist at Garrett Durg, recently returned from an Alaskan fishing trip, a graduation present. The younger Entrekin enjoys fly fishing as well as turkey and deer hunting when he’s not working. “Fly fishing keeps you more attentive than other types of fishing. It’s a more refined skill. More of a challenge, I’d say.”
While in dentistry school, Entrekin completed two externships with the Augusta Christ Community Health Center. He also worked with the Georgia Baptist Dental Van which offered dental services in rural communities. “We had two chairs in the van and worked under the authority of a faculty member from the university. We performed the usual procedures but at reduced cost.”
“If you are looking for dental service, check out the Depot. At our practice we place priority on patient comfort and experience. We strive to have a seamless experience — timely and comfortable. Our goal is overall patient satisfaction. Dentistry has come a long way from the old days. Modern anesthetics are more effective and provide for patient comfort, reducing post procedure sensitivity.”
The Depot has changed a bit if you haven’t been lately. The train tracks in the lobby are gone as are the train paintings.The lighter decor features kids’ drawings.
Entrekin’s wife, Cindy, received her Doctor of Optometry degree from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis this past spring as well. She joined the practice at Vision Source in Villa Rica. While at Bremen High School she served as drum major during her senior year.
“In a way, It feels like I never left. But I have to say Chick-fil-a is a nice addition. We are involved in Chapel Hill of Bremen. When I settle into the practice, I hope to give back to the community through a local clinic.” Entrekin said.
