My earliest memory was the sound of the changing surface of pavement. It was snap-of-your-fingers quick. Just like that. Gliding along at a steady clip, amidst never-ending rows of cotton and soybean fields, this change was just as exciting to me as when my Aunt Luena, in all of her Southern Baptist glory, would bring a pan of fried chicken to our late-August homecoming dinners. That muffling roar of tires on pavement announced my crossing over into Sweet Home. My only other young memory of “crossing over” anything was the mythical Jordan, about which we sang on Sunday mornings just before the word was preached. 

I believe one “song” to be just as heavenly as the other.

