My earliest memory was the sound of the changing surface of pavement. It was snap-of-your-fingers quick. Just like that. Gliding along at a steady clip, amidst never-ending rows of cotton and soybean fields, this change was just as exciting to me as when my Aunt Luena, in all of her Southern Baptist glory, would bring a pan of fried chicken to our late-August homecoming dinners. That muffling roar of tires on pavement announced my crossing over into Sweet Home. My only other young memory of “crossing over” anything was the mythical Jordan, about which we sang on Sunday mornings just before the word was preached.
I believe one “song” to be just as heavenly as the other.
The crossing over into Alabama still remains stuck in my memories — as stuck as my legs and arms were when I peeled them off of the pleather backseat of my Paw-Paw and Granny’s maroon Chevy Malibu wagon. School had been dismissed for the Summer and, well, George Biddle believed that running an air conditioner in a car was akin to taking the Lord’s name in vain.
“...Big wheels keep on turnin’...”
We were usually on our way to sit a spell with my Aunt Fleta, who lived in Cedar Bluff. You’d hang a right across from the old Lighthouse Restaurant and drive a piece. She was actually my Granny’s aunt, making her my great-great. Aunt Fleta was born during a time when women couldn’t vote, much less show her ankles in public. She loved crocheting (dollies were her favorite), a good mess of fried catfish, and hugs - the ones with back pats interspersed with an occasional rub. She lost her boy when he was one. Flu was bad then.
Aunt Fleta is buried beside Uncle Hoke on the hill overlooking Unity Methodist, with a beautiful view of the valley there. She was 94. We visit her during decoration days.
“...Carry me home to see my kin...”
Other times we were headed to various fishing holes scattered throughout DeKalb County, from Weiss Lake just outside of Centre to back road springs near Hog Waller, between Fyffe and Sylvania. I learned how to bait a hook and cast a line in these places. Paw-Paw showed me how to let a crappie or bass run the line before I set the hook in ‘em, in between bites of Vienna and Nabisco saltines.
And, well, you ain’t lived until you run a trotline with Mayfield whole milk jugs while humming a tune or two.
“...Singin’ songs about the southland…”
Once I graduated from high school, I continued my education in Sweet Home, too. Jacksonville State is, well, home to me. It’s the “Friendliest campus in the South,” and rightly so. According to my Dad, at Jax State I managed to “squeeze 4 years of college into 6 ½,” as he would sarcastically - yet proudly - boast when introducing me to his friends. Ms. Janet Smart helped me find my voice there. Dr. Steven Whitton and Mr. Clarke Stallworth made me a better writer - and a better person, too.
Lifelong friendships among literature classes, softball leagues, and bottles of Jim Beam have endured in the recesses of my memories these 25 years since.
“...I miss Alabamy once again, and I think it’s a sin…”
Speaking of literature, I think of Kathryn, Truman, Fannie, Walker, Mark, and Zora Neale. Jacksonville’s own Rick Bragg once told me I had “the dust [from my cotton-mill working family] in my blood;” he is the king in my book, all of which, I guess, would elevate Harper to the queen: it’d be a sin to think otherwise.
Folks can keep their Memphis dry rub, Carolina gold, and Texas style barbeques. Give me Alabama all day long. In its original red facade, hole-in-the-wall building, whole slabs of ribs from Tuscaloosa’s Dreamland BBQ. Back in the day, you were asked how many slabs you wanted and how much white bread was needed to sop up the sauce. You bought your drink from an archaic machine near the bathrooms in the rear, A cooler that had been around for so long, you’d swear it hummed the Alabama blues as you pulled out a cold, frosted bottle of Coke. I could write separate stories on Jacksonville’s Cooter Brown’s and The Rocket. The first story would commence with the first date I had with Myra Beth at Brad’s BBQ in Oxford.
If you’re ever over there, stop in and make yourself at home. Tell them Bid sent you.
“...Sweet Home, Alabama. Where the skies are blue…”
Alabama takes a lot of flack from folks who have - for one reason or another - never set foot there. Well, they’re missing out. There’s a saying that 90% of true Alabamians either shout “Roll Tide!” or the “War Damn Eagle!” and the other 10% married into a family who shouts one or the other. Well, I’m the latter. And, believe it or not, we didn’t name our girls “Crimson,” or “Auburn”. Didn’t name our dogs, “Bear,” either. The best part of Sweet Home is the person I married. Her name is Myra Beth. I met her during those extra 2 ½ JSU years my Dad boasted about, which, come to think of it, that’s why Dad boasted about it.
I guess what I’m trying to say is that whenever the good Lord see fit to have me “cross the Jordan” after years of general piddling and knocking around down here, I’ll awake to one of those famous Jacksonville sunsets, painted in its various hues of purples and reds, with those familiar rolling hills serving as a backdrop...
“...Sweet home, Alabama. Lord, I’m coming home to you.”
