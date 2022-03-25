Bowdon (6-9, 3-3) won 12-2 over the Woodland Bobcats from Alabama on Monday. Will Rainwater and Zach McEwen both had homers in the win. Dalton Ballenger earned the win for the Red Devils, going five innings and allowing two runs on seven hits. Bowdon was scheduled to play Ranburne (10-6) on Friday.
Bremen (12-4, 3-0) picked up a 7-4 comeback win over Haralson County (3-7, 2-3) on Monday. Aiden Price and Easton White split the game on the mound for the Blue Devils in the win. Offensively, Will Hindman led the Blue Devils with two hits on three at-bats against the Rebels. Bremen also defeated Landmark Christian 10-1 on Thursday.
Carrollton (11-6, 4-1) won two games this week, starting with an 11-1 victory over Douglas County on Monday. Trojan pitchers Ethan Nalley and Riley Anderson combined for a no-hitter in the win. The Trojans also had a 7-1 region win over Rome on Thursday thanks to 10 strikeouts by Cade Cosper and strong hitting.
Central (10-7, 3-4) earned an important 11-4 region win against Southeast Whitfield County on Tuesday. The Lions were led by Caleb Griffis and Vicari Swain. Griffis had six RBIs and Swain went two-for-three. The Lions were scheduled to play Southeast Whitfield County again on Friday in a region doubleheader.
Haralson County (3-7, 2-3) led 4-3 against Bremen but went on to lose 7-4 on Monday. The Rebels bounced back on Tuesday, however, as Colton Sanders threw eight strikeouts in a 4-0 shutout win over Temple (6-10, 0-4). The Rebels were scheduled to finish the Temple series at home on Friday.
Heard County (6-7, 0-1) lost a 7-1 region matchup against Callaway on Tuesday. The Braves had just three hits on the night, while Callaway finished with seven runs on 14 total hits. The Braves were scheduled to play at Callaway in a doubleheader on Friday.
Mt. Zion (5-7, 1-2) played in a double header against region opponent Trion on Monday. The Eagles and Bulldogs split the series, as Mt. Zion pulled off a miraculous comeback in the first game to win 8-7, and Trion won the nightcap 12-2. In the first game, Mt. Zion was scoreless before picking up eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to go up 8-6. Trion scored one run in the seventh, but Mt. Zion closed the inning to complete the win.
Temple (6-10, 0-4) fell 4-0 to Haralson County (3-7, 2-3) on Tuesday in the first game of the three-game region series. Gage Tucker, Carter Kittrel, Ricky Ruiz, Luke Watson, and Kael Whiddon all had one hit in the loss. The Tigers were scheduled to finish the series on Friday with a doubleheader at Haralson County.
Villa Rica (5-8, 1-3) split a two-game region series with Maynard Jackson on Tuesday and Thursday. Villa Rica fell behind early in the first game to lose 6-3. In the second game, Jackson went up 1-0 in the second inning, but Villa Rica piled on seven runs afterwards, including five in the sixth to win it. Jaden Camp led Villa Rica with three hits on four at-bats, and Braden Jones pitched all seven innings, piling up 10 strikeouts in the win for the Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.