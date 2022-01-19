COMEBACK WIN FOR TIGERS

Temple traveled to Haralson County on Tuesday. Haralson's girls used accurate shooting and passing to win 46-39, while Temple's boys made a second half comeback to win 31-27.
Temple's Boys Come Back From 21-10 Deficit
In the first, the Rebels put up a three on nearly every possession, but none fell through. Meanwhile, Temple had opportunities in the paint, but the ball seemed to be allergic to the net. The first period was full of defense and missed opportunities on both sides, and it ended at 5-5.
The game had some more rhythm in the second quarter. Haralson County began to break away, mainly thanks to continued aggressive defense and an impressive series of scores from all over the court by Jayden Ross. Haralson County went on a 16-5 run to go up 21-10 at the half.
The Tigers apparently made some adjustments at halftime, however, especially on defense.
Temple held the Rebels to just two points in the third quarter. Temple’s Samuel Zimbron and Aman Jackson both had threes in this stretch, and Jikorian Boykin began to dominate in the paint with rebounds and a putback. This was a 10-2 Tiger run that made it 23-21 going into the final stretch. This run ultimately allowed the Tigers to come away with a win.
“I’m proud of the kids, they played a gritty second half. We had some guys step up in a leadership capacity," Temple head coach Dave Cottrell said. "It was a tale of two halves, for sure.”
Haralson County didn’t give up the lead until the final three minutes of the game. It was a series of two scores from Boykin and Jackson that tied the game at 27-27, and Haralson County was forced to call a timeout. Immediately after the timeout, Boykin grabbed a rebound and went up for a strong layup that finally put the Tigers ahead with under two minutes to go.
In the final moments of the game, Haralson had chances.
“We played well enough to win, we had about three possessions where we gave up offensive rebounds in the last two minutes, and that’s what killed us,” said Rebels' head coach Anthony Angle.
Temple held onto a two point lead until Boykin delivered the final blow at the buzzer to make it a 31-27 win for the Tigers.
Haralson's Hyatt, Bridges spark Lady Rebels Win
Temple visited Haralson County on Tuesday for an important region matchup. In the girls game, Haralson won the tip, and they won most of the early first quarter. The first score was a pass from Rylie Harrell to Lauren Bridges for a layup. Temple responded with an and-one play from Jayda Smith, but Chloe Hyatt followed with two back-to-back threes. The Rebels went up 8-3 and Temple called a timeout.
The latter portion of the first was a different story. Bridges, Harrell, and Hyatt continued to attack on offense, but Temple found their stride in the likes of Carlie Bagwell and Mackenna Nix.
Temple’s Smith hit a deep three to make the game 15-13 at the end of the first. The Rebels were still on top, but it was a one score game.
Smith hit two foul shots at the beginning of the second quarter, but ultimately it was Hyatt’s three-point shooting that kept Haralson at a 24-20 advantage going into halftime.
“[Hyatt] is a phenomenal shooter," Temple head coach Jake Shirley said. "She hit one, it felt like, seven feet behind the line.”
Haralson County head coach Hunter Williams agreed with Shirley.
“[Hyatt’s] three-point shooting is what makes or breaks us.” Williams said.
Haralson expanded on their lead through the fourth. Temple’s Smith and Nix combined for 24 points in the game, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Tigers. Notably for the Rebels, Bridges had an 8-point second half, and single scores from her teammates propelled the Lady Rebels to the victory.
