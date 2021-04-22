Bay Springs Middle School will change its colors and its mascot, according to a measure approved Thursday by the Carroll County Board of Education.
The colors will switch from blue and gold to purple and gold, and the mascot from Bobcats to Wildcats. This aligns the school with the colors and mascot of Villa Rica High School, where Bay Springs 8th-grade graduates transition.
The name of the school was not changed as part of the proposal.
Even though there was an online petition signed by several hundred citizens in opposition to any changes, no petition was presented to the board during the meeting and no one spoke in opposition to any of the changes.
In other action, school board members received an update on several construction and renovation projects that are underway across the county.
Superintendent Scott Cowart highlighted the ongoing work, some of which is set for completion by the time the fall school terms kicks off for students on Aug. 3. Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Terry Jones later provided additional information to The Times-Georgian regarding specific projects that are either underway or planned.
Several schools in the system will have new additions and others are having renovations done, including:
Bay Springs Middle School renovation and addition to the existing cafeteria and band room, with completion by August this year
Bowdon High School renovations with completion by August 2022
Central High School renovation of gym, media center, and counseling suite, completion by November of this year
Mt. Zion High School completing a new gym by December
Sharps Creek Elementary renovations scheduled for 2022
Temple Middle School’s new football field and track, completion by August of this year
Villa Rica Elementary School 18 new classrooms, Fall 2022
Villa Rica High School new football stadium, seating approximately 3,500, new video scoreboard and regulation track, completion by August of this year.
Estimated expenditures for the eight projects total approximately $35-40 million. Most of the funding is coming from E-SPLOST collections. Also included is a $1 million capital outlay from the state.
