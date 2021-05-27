Old Camp Church hosted its fourth annual color powder war Wednesday.
Youth minister Aaron Farley organized the event with the help of several local sponsors to celebrate the last week of school before summer.
“I just asked around to some local groups and they were eager to help,” said Farley. “On top of that, we received some money from charitable givers from our church as well as the community. All the help came from people who just wanted to show the children a good time, and let them know how much we love them.”
There were at least 100 middle school, high school and college students in attendance. Farley invited a special guest speaker, Josh Harris of the Atlanta Falcons, who also happens to be a Carrollton native. During the event, Harris shared his story with the kids and left them with this message:
“Always remember that even if you have the position, you have to work like you don’t,” said Harris. “Never get too comfortable with where you are, because it is not always guaranteed. I learned this through the NFL, which stands for ‘not for long.'”
According to youth member Carlee Sines, the event was “well-organized” like always with about four different stations from which to choose. The youth could participate in the slam-dunk contest, get on water slides and inflatables, and play dart games.
The color powder war was the last activity of the event. Before the war started, each youth member who wanted to participate received individual color powder packets to throw at one another until there was no powder left.
The sponsors for the event were: Primerica, Outback Forestry Mulching and Landclearing, BarnesStore, Integrated Construction and Nobility, Inc., and Carrollton Hydraulics. Food was provided by Chick-fil-A.
One Central Middle school student, Kyndall Manning, said that she has been with the church for the last two years. She said that the events are always fun, especially when she has her friends around to join her.
“I mostly come to the events when my friends come too,” said Manning. “And for the most part they do, so we always have a good time at the events.”
Another member of the church, Isaiah Wheat, said he has enjoyed spending time with the church over the last year.
“It’s really like a family here,” said Wheat. “We all love each other, and Aaron takes really good care of us too.”
