The state capitol should heat up Monday when the 2022 session of the Georgia General Assembly is gaveled to order.
Setting and funding of the state budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1 annually tops the agenda for both the state’s House of Representatives and Senate since it is a mandatory obligation set forth by the state constitution.
However, other hot topics that will headline newspapers and the airwaves in the Peach State for the next three months during the legislative session are expected to include voting reform, Medicaid expansion, gun rights, and an old issue that has gained new life recently, the banning of books in public schools that some people consider as “obscene.”
And then there is the issue of including “critical race theory” in school curriculum, a controversy that has been escalating as one more hot topic that will be generating much attention and discussion as state legislature across the nation convene for their annual deliberations and legislative decisions. This particular issue has already been a flashpoint at numerous school boards meetings in recent weeks as several vocal melees have erupted and been reported,
Add in the facts that 2022 is an election year with all statehouse seats being up for grabs, and predictions that this year’s session of the Georgia General Assembly will be generating an inordinate number of noteworthy headlines make predictions of a volatile session appear to be accurate.
When quizzing several local legislators about what they predict will be heading legislative agendas and “hot spots” that may develop, the responses varied.
J. Collins, the Villa Rica Republican who was initially elected to the 68th District post in 2016 and is completing his third two-year term in office, ranks the budget as the top priority as expected, but also noted specific funding for the state’s education system, including public schools, technical colleges, and the university system.
“I also think it is important that we provide more funding for our state law enforcement agencies,” Collins said, “particularly the Georgia State Patrol which needs additional personnel. We just need to support them better.”
Another issue Collins cited was election reform.
“I think there is a need to clean up the language in the Senate Bill 2 that was passed last year,” Collins noted.
“For example, currently voter fraud is investigated by the Secretary of State’s office, but since this is a crime I believe that the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) should take the lead,” he said.
When asked on what issues his constituents contact him most frequently, Collins said that there are a variety of concerns brought to his attention, but the primary topic is getting assistance in “cutting through bureaucratic red tape involving personal matters regarding varied state requirements.”
“It’s not all about passing legislation,” he said.
As chairman of the House Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, Collins said that he has held hearings on the rise of crime in the Atlanta area and the issue of repeat offenders going in and out of jail.
“I think there needs to be bail reform in which certain offenses statewide should require cash bonds, not just signature bonds,” Collins explained, “but doing this will take a collective effort across the board.”
Under the recent re-districting that was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Dec. 30, Collins now represents House District 71.
“I no longer will represent portions of Douglas County and will now have Temple, Villa Rica, the Fairfield Plantation area, and a percent or two in northern Carroll County,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.