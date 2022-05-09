CLINTON, Ms. — The 2021-22 Outdoor season comes to an end following Day 3 of the GSC Outdoor Championships, with West Georgia finishing in fourth after another record-breaking day.
Day three was highlighted by Paishence Collier who broke the UWG school record in the Long Jump event, propelling the Wolves to 86 total points and a top-five finish.
Jumps
Collier was the latest member of the UWG Track and Field team to set a school record at the GSC Outdoor Championships, joining Brandi Boddy and Mia Culpepper. Collier’s first jump of the day was her best jump as she set a mark of 5.91m, shattering her previous high of 5.73m, which was also the school record. Culpepper, Dasani Minter, and Meghan Daniels also competed as Minter placed sixth, while Culpepper and Daniels finished seventh and 11th, respectively.
Brooklyn Kierbow was the lone competitor for UWG in the Pole Vault event. Kierbow finished the event tied seventh place, placing a mark of 2.90m
Throws — Discus and Javelin
Melita-Marie Roachford and Brandi Boddy both placed in the top-ten in the Discus Throw. Roachford placed fourth in the event with a throw of 37.48m, while Boddy finished ninth with a throw of 33.41m. Freshman Beth Taylor had a throw of 30.58m, while Nichole Richards had a throw of 26.80m.
Three Wolves Competed in the Javelin Throw and they all finished in the top-10. Kailani Serapion led the group with a throw of 33.58m, which was good enough for fifth place. Lexi Walton and Boddy unleashed throws of 32.30m and 32.00m, placing them eighth and 10th, respectively.
4x100 Relay
West Georgia’s ‘A’ team, consisting of Kira Montefusco, Minter, Collier, and Culpepper, competed in the 4x100 relay and finished seventh with a time of 50.50.
Distance 1500m and 800m
Adela Belohlavova, Alexa Quarles, and Kendal Sparks were the trio of runners for the Wolves in the 1500m run. Belohlavova finished with a time of 5:07.17, while Alexa Quarles and Kendal Sparks finished with times of 5:19.47 and 5:23.62, respectively.
Belohlavova and Quarles also joined Joycelyn Tifrea, Lillian Welter, and Ama Ahovi in the 800m run. Tifrea finished with a time of 2:25.79, followed by Welter and Ahovi with times of 2:26.71 and 2:28.89.
100m Hurdles and 400m Hurdles
Chioma Uwaomah earned a top-five finish in the 100m Hurdles finals after advancing from the prelims on Friday. The Freshman’s time of 16.19 was good enough for fifth.
Amani Achampong and Maniyah Thomas competed in the 400m Hurdles, with Achampong placing fifth with a time of 1:09.25, while Thomas placed seventh with a time of 1:11.67.
400m
Shamiya Perry was the Lone UWG representative in the 400m Hurdles and finished 12th with a time of 1:00.48.
The Lee Flames won the GSC Outdoor Championships with 256.5 points, followed by Alabama Huntsville with 139 points. Mississippi College finished in third with 125.5, followed by West Georgia, while Shorter rounded out the top-five with 72.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.