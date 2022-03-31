Under the facilitation of Dr. Jennifer Allen, an associate professor of education at the University of West Georgia, and Shelby East, a teacher at Villa Rica High School, members of the UWG College of Education’s Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi (KDP) partnered with members of VRHS’s M.I.R.R.O.R. Program and its Purple PEARLS Program to collect new and gently used books to donate to Sand Hill Elementary School students.
Students and faculty advisers from both of these organizations delivered more than 100 books recently to kindergarten students at SHES. These kindergarten students were also treated to a read-aloud experience with Dr. Tressa Kelly, first lady of UWG, who read the university’s new children’s book, “Wolfie Finds His Howl.”
Both the UWG and VRHS mascots were in attendance, and students were excited to receive free books. Every kindergarten teacher at SHES received a copy of “Wolfie Finds His Howl” donated by the KDP Chapter.
The local KDP Chapter and VRHS’s participating faculty and students thank the administration at Sand Hill Elementary School for welcoming this partnership and especially Duane Harris, the media specialist at SHES for his help orchestrating the event.
