In my first year of college, I lived in Trimble Hall. The building has long been gone to make way for more modern living quarters, but in the fall of 1983, I lived on the third floor with a roommate named Tisha who was from Dunwoody. We went shopping at Rich’s department store for matching comforters and sheets that cost $50. I called home and tearfully apologized to my mother for using the credit card which was supposed to be for emergencies. We shopped at K-Mart and Sears. When Tisha and I talked about high school, she was surprised at the diversity of my experience. She said there were seven black kids in her whole high school. I realized that integration in theory wasn’t always integration in practice. We came from very different worlds. She was Presbyterian. I was Methodist. She had lived her whole life in the same house. I had lived in 18 different houses, several states, and one foreign country.

But she was kind and a serious Christian, and I was searching for a deeper way to engage my faith. Tisha invited me to something called Emory Christian Fellowship on Tuesday evening. It was my first experience with contemporary Christian music, guitars, and people who raised their hands in worship. Spring semester I had a chemistry lab on Tuesday nights and couldn’t go to big group, but I had started attending a Monday night small group that was led by Brian on the first floor of my dorm. Brian was a junior math/computer science major, and after Bible study, he would help me with my calculus homework. Brian taught me how to prove a calculus theorem and how to love the Bible.

Trending Videos