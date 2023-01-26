In my first year of college, I lived in Trimble Hall. The building has long been gone to make way for more modern living quarters, but in the fall of 1983, I lived on the third floor with a roommate named Tisha who was from Dunwoody. We went shopping at Rich’s department store for matching comforters and sheets that cost $50. I called home and tearfully apologized to my mother for using the credit card which was supposed to be for emergencies. We shopped at K-Mart and Sears. When Tisha and I talked about high school, she was surprised at the diversity of my experience. She said there were seven black kids in her whole high school. I realized that integration in theory wasn’t always integration in practice. We came from very different worlds. She was Presbyterian. I was Methodist. She had lived her whole life in the same house. I had lived in 18 different houses, several states, and one foreign country.
But she was kind and a serious Christian, and I was searching for a deeper way to engage my faith. Tisha invited me to something called Emory Christian Fellowship on Tuesday evening. It was my first experience with contemporary Christian music, guitars, and people who raised their hands in worship. Spring semester I had a chemistry lab on Tuesday nights and couldn’t go to big group, but I had started attending a Monday night small group that was led by Brian on the first floor of my dorm. Brian was a junior math/computer science major, and after Bible study, he would help me with my calculus homework. Brian taught me how to prove a calculus theorem and how to love the Bible.
While I had gone to Sunday School most of my life, being in a small group that studied the scriptures and prayed and talked about how to be a faithful disciple was a new experience. We weren’t afraid to dig into the text, dissect it for its meaning, and then talk about how to apply it in our daily lives. We practiced a method called inductive Bible study. It was an intuitive way of reading that involved asking questions and praying, letting the text read us as much as we read the text. I loved it!
I loved inductive Bible study so much that Brian recommended that I become a small group leader the next year. I was going to live in the international themed Saunders Hall. So Emory Christian Fellowship sent me off to a week of training at Windy Gap in North Carolina to learn how to be a small group leader and do inductive Bible study. It’s still some of the best training I’ve ever done.
I came back my sophomore year filled with a passion for Scripture and sharing God’s word in a small group of disciples. I decided to lead a Bible study on the parables of Jesus. My group was quite an assortment of religious and cultural backgrounds. Roy, a Catholic Filipino who wanted to be a doctor, was from New Orleans. Song came from Korea when he was 13. He still struggled a bit with written English, so he had his Korean Bible. Debbie was Chinese, originally from Jamaica by way of Miami, and Baptist. She could speak in a perfect patois. Carol was a transplant from New York to Fayetteville. Lynne was born and raised on St. Simons Island. We had one common purpose—study the Bible and pray together. That’s all that mattered. Our language, culture, theology, denomination, politics—none of those things mattered. In our small group, we covenanted to respect and love each person as a human being created in God’s image. Sometimes when we ended the evening in prayer, I would look at my group and see Jesus shining in each face.
I still use inductive Bible study, and I’ve since led many small groups, but those two years in Saunders Hall will always be special. It was the first time in my young life that I truly understood what Jesus meant when he said, “The kingdom of God is among you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.