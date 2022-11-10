A Haralson County Detention Officer is being remembered by colleagues after his accidental death.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, a little before 6 p.m., Haralson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to George Green Road outside of Tallapoosa in reference to a gunshot wound. According to HCSO officials, when deputies arrived and found Detention Officer Daniel Salazar deceased from a gunshot wound. Investigators and the crime scene technician were called to the scene to begin an investigation. The initial findings of the investigation point to an accidental discharge of the weapon that killed Salazar, but authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.
Salazar moved to the area from Nyack, New York in early 2020. He was hired at HCSO in April of that year as a detention officer. Salazar later became a road crew officer. In that role, he took inmate workers out to pick up trash, trim overgrown areas on county roads and maintain county buildings. According to HCSO officials, Salazar was friendly, treated everyone fairly and had a “very successful” inmate work crew.
“We ask that you keep his family and his work family in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” HCSO officials stated.
Multiple colleagues expressed positive remarks about Salazar in rememberance.
“Daniel was a good road crew officer. He did his job well. He would jump in and help when needed, he would help cover shifts when we were shorthanded and always had a smile for everyone. He will be missed greatly here at the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.
“Daniel always had a smile on his face. He was a great person to work with and loved his job. He will be greatly missed by all at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office,” Crime Scene Technician Taylor Browning said.
“Salazar will truly be missed. When I became a detail officer, he helped me so much. I was not from around here, so I had to call him for advice a good bit, he was always willing to help no matter how many times I had to call him,” Detention Dep. Matt Nichols said.
“I will miss his smile, how he always helped out whenever we needed him, how we joked around and were just plain silly with everyone. I remember when I used to bring in sweets like chocolate covered raisins or peanut M&M’s, he’d reach over when he thought I wasn’t looking and start sneaking pieces. When I caught him, he’d act innocently then smile, and I’d say, ‘did you do all your work’, he’d nod and say ‘yes, I did.’ I’d respond ‘okay you the good boy you can have some,’ and he’d get this huge grin on his face and take a handful and almost skip away. He was truly one of the good ones and will truly be missed,” Detention Sgt. Tina Tsirakidis said.
“Faces would hurt after a conversation with Salazar because he would keep everyone laughing. I loved starting a shift when I’d see him walk by the reception window. He would always have the biggest smile and say, “bye bestie.” You couldn’t help but have a good shift after that. He is missed tremendously,” Receptionist Brianna Frederick said.
“I will miss the way Salazar would call everyone a bestie in his own little voice. He was always fun to be around and always made you laugh. He was one of a kind. He will be missed by many including me,” Detention Officer Paige Kitchens said.
“Salazar was someone who always answered anytime I'd call and would be there if I needed help while we worked together in the jail. He always had a smile and would be ready for anything we had planned to do. I'd like to tell you a good story about him from work but to be honest when working in a jail there are just too many to narrow down to just one. The last thing I'd like to say is to Salazar you will be missed and to rest easy brother we'll hold the line from here,” Dep. Travis Short said.
“Daniel was a very likable and respectable young man. He was a good employee and loved his job. He became family here at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and he will be greatly missed,” Sgt. Tony Kirby said.
“Dan was a great officer to work with, he would have your back in a heartbeat. No matter what the day brought, Dan's mood would light up the entire room. I am going to miss hearing ‘hey bestie’ during every shift. I’m going to miss hearing all his jokes and him showing me all the memes he made. He will be greatly missed,” Detention Officer Kristen Myrick said.
“I had the distinct pleasure of working with Officer Salazar in the jail. He was an exemplary officer who took his duty to the citizens of Haralson County very seriously. Daniel had an easy-going personality with a great sense of humor and a winning smile. He was a caring, gentle soul who always had a friendly word of kindness for those who knew him. I will miss him dearly,” Admin Assistant/CID Doris Tucker said.
“D.O. Salazar was one of a kind. I met Salazar in 2020 when he first started at the sheriff's office, and he always had a smile on his face. Dan always had the best attitude even in a bad situation. Me and Dan always joked about how he was always here right on time for work but one day he’d be early. D.O. Salazar always had a way to cheer you up when you were having a bad day. D.O. Irvine, D.O. Salazar and I all became great friends and hung out with each other outside of work on our days off. We’ve had some great memories together. I pray for his family as they go through this tragic loss. D.O. Salazar had a long life ahead of him, but God had other plans for him,” Detention Officer Timothy Fuller said.
A memorial for Salazar will be held at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
