A Haralson County Detention Officer is being remembered by colleagues after his accidental death.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, a little before 6 p.m., Haralson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to George Green Road outside of Tallapoosa in reference to a gunshot wound. According to HCSO officials, when deputies arrived and found Detention Officer Daniel Salazar deceased from a gunshot wound. Investigators and the crime scene technician were called to the scene to begin an investigation. The initial findings of the investigation point to an accidental discharge of the weapon that killed Salazar, but authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

